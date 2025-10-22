CPI's D Raja Expresses Confidence In Mahagathbandhan's Bihar Victory, Predicts National Ripple Effect

Veteran Left leader asserts alliance surge will unseat NDA, decrying 'vote theft' and false promises as rattled foes eye Tejaswi Yadav as potential CM face amid 2029 Lok Sabha buildup.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Manage Photo Adhikar Yatra
CPI's D Raja Expresses Confidence In Mahagathbandhan's Bihar Victory
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Raja predicts Mahagathbandhan sweep in Bihar polls, crediting public backing via CPI's "Badlo Sarkar, Bachao Bihar" slogan and anti-NDA campaigns on electoral fraud like SIR revisions and 'vote chori'.

  • Accuses BJP-JD(U) of rattled bluster with false promises; alliance unity intact, with Tejashwi Yadav as a top CM contender to be finalized seamlessly.

  • Bihar outcome to shape 2026 state elections and 2029 Lok Sabha, advancing CPI's goal to oust BJP-RSS for preserving Constitution, democracy, justice, and federalism.

Communist Party of India (CPI) National General Secretary D Raja on Tuesday voiced unwavering optimism about the Mahagathbandhan's triumph in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

In an exclusive interview with PTI Videos, Raja declared that the alliance's momentum—fueled by public outrage over alleged electoral manipulations—has left the BJP-JD(U) NDA "rattled," including Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself, setting the stage for broader anti-BJP gains leading to the 2029 Lok Sabha polls.

According to PTI, Raja emphasized that Bihar's electorate is solidly behind the Mahagathbandhan, comprising the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, CPI, CPM, CPI(ML) Liberation, and other allies, with the CPI's rallying cry "Badlo Sarkar, Bachao Bihar" (Change the Government, Save Bihar) resonating deeply. He lambasted the NDA for peddling "false promises and tall claims," interpreting their rhetoric as a sign of desperation amid the opposition's fierce campaign against irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and purported "vote chori" (vote theft). "Mahagathbandhan is going to win the elections, and it will have a big impact on the national political situation. It will influence the political course of the country," Raja affirmed, underscoring the verdict's potential to cascade into victories in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal.

Related Content
Related Content

On leadership, Raja dismissed any discord over selecting a chief ministerial candidate, praising RJD's Tejashwi Yadav—former Deputy CM—as one of the alliance's "tallest leaders." "It is not an issue at all for the Mahagathbandhan. The alliance is mature enough... The CM candidate will be chosen without any delay and any difficulty," he assured, signaling unity as nominations intensify for the November polling phases.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. PAK Vs SA 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE Score: Tristan Stubbs Key For Proteas As Pakistan Seek Wickets In Rawalpindi

  2. South Africa Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup: Who Won Yesterday In SA-W Vs PAK-W Match?

  3. Bangladesh Vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Who Won Yesterday In BAN Vs WI Match?

  4. India's Asia Cup Trophy Dispute Set To Be Raised At ICC As Mohsin Naqvi Refuses To Budge

  5. South Africa Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: RSA-W Win Big In Rain-Marred Clash

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Extension Of Article 371 To Ladakh Emerges A Key Solution Ahead Of MHA Talks

  2. In Rare Form, J&K Political Parties Are In Consensus On Residency Period For Non-Locals 

  3. Does Ladakh’s Unrest Signal The Next Stage Of India’s Democratic Erosion?

  4. Day In Pics: October 21, 2025

  5. Is INDIA Bloc’s Infighting Costing It Loyal Voters In Bihar Assembly Elections?

Entertainment News

  1. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  2. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  3. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  4. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  5. A Stitch in a Lifetime

US News

  1. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  2. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  3. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

  4. Trump Says It's Too Early To Discuss Tomahawk Missiles In Talks with Zelenskyy

  5. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

World News

  1. Trump Brokers Fragile Gaza Peace As Netanyahu Hesitates On Commitment

  2. Hindi Scholar Francesca Orsini Denied Entry into India Despite Valid Visa

  3. US Clarifies $100,000 H-1B Fee Will Not Apply To Existing Visa Holders Or Students Already In The Country

  4. Trump Threatens 155% Tariffs On China If Trade Deal Not Finalised By November 1

  5. Singapore Court Acquits Indian-Origin Activist For Organising Protest Around Presidential Palace

Latest Stories

  1. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport, All Flights Suspended

  2. Horoscope Today, October 18, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Virgo, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 19–25, 2025: Positive Shifts Await Aries, Taurus, and Pisces

  4. Judicial Inquiry Ordered Into Leh Violence: Ladakh CS Says Demand For Transparent Probe Fulfilled

  5. Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Announces Her Wedding; Shares First Pics From The Nikaah

  6. International Legal Cooperation Now Integral To Judiciary, Says Justice Surya Kant

  7. Dude Vs Bison Box Office Collection Day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan's Rom-Com Powerbombs Dhruv Vikram's Sports Drama

  8. Pakistan Vs Afghanistan: ACB Boycotts Tri-Series After 3 Players Killed In Pakistani Airstrike