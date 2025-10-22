CPI's D Raja Expresses Confidence In Mahagathbandhan's Bihar Victory, Predicts National Ripple Effect

Raja predicts Mahagathbandhan sweep in Bihar polls, crediting public backing via CPI's "Badlo Sarkar, Bachao Bihar" slogan and anti-NDA campaigns on electoral fraud like SIR revisions and 'vote chori'.
Accuses BJP-JD(U) of rattled bluster with false promises; alliance unity intact, with Tejashwi Yadav as a top CM contender to be finalized seamlessly.
Bihar outcome to shape 2026 state elections and 2029 Lok Sabha, advancing CPI's goal to oust BJP-RSS for preserving Constitution, democracy, justice, and federalism.
Communist Party of India (CPI) National General Secretary D Raja on Tuesday voiced unwavering optimism about the Mahagathbandhan's triumph in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.
In an exclusive interview with PTI Videos, Raja declared that the alliance's momentum—fueled by public outrage over alleged electoral manipulations—has left the BJP-JD(U) NDA "rattled," including Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself, setting the stage for broader anti-BJP gains leading to the 2029 Lok Sabha polls.
According to PTI, Raja emphasized that Bihar's electorate is solidly behind the Mahagathbandhan, comprising the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, CPI, CPM, CPI(ML) Liberation, and other allies, with the CPI's rallying cry "Badlo Sarkar, Bachao Bihar" (Change the Government, Save Bihar) resonating deeply. He lambasted the NDA for peddling "false promises and tall claims," interpreting their rhetoric as a sign of desperation amid the opposition's fierce campaign against irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and purported "vote chori" (vote theft). "Mahagathbandhan is going to win the elections, and it will have a big impact on the national political situation. It will influence the political course of the country," Raja affirmed, underscoring the verdict's potential to cascade into victories in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal.
On leadership, Raja dismissed any discord over selecting a chief ministerial candidate, praising RJD's Tejashwi Yadav—former Deputy CM—as one of the alliance's "tallest leaders." "It is not an issue at all for the Mahagathbandhan. The alliance is mature enough... The CM candidate will be chosen without any delay and any difficulty," he assured, signaling unity as nominations intensify for the November polling phases.