CPI's D Raja Expresses Confidence In Mahagathbandhan's Bihar Victory, Predicts National Ripple Effect

According to PTI, Raja emphasized that Bihar's electorate is solidly behind the Mahagathbandhan, comprising the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, CPI, CPM, CPI(ML) Liberation, and other allies, with the CPI's rallying cry "Badlo Sarkar, Bachao Bihar" (Change the Government, Save Bihar) resonating deeply. He lambasted the NDA for peddling "false promises and tall claims," interpreting their rhetoric as a sign of desperation amid the opposition's fierce campaign against irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and purported "vote chori" (vote theft). "Mahagathbandhan is going to win the elections, and it will have a big impact on the national political situation. It will influence the political course of the country," Raja affirmed, underscoring the verdict's potential to cascade into victories in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal.