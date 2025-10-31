Congress Accuses BJP-RSS Of Misusing Sardar Patel’s Legacy

On Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary, the Congress accused the BJP and RSS of “misappropriating” Patel’s legacy despite having “no role in the freedom movement.”
Jairam Ramesh said since 2014, the ruling party has distorted historical facts and selectively invoked national icons for political gain.
The party cited past tributes by Nehru and Indira Gandhi to underline its long-standing recognition of Patel’s role in unifying India.
On the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 150th birth anniversary, the Indian National Congress today launched a pointed attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, accusing them of misappropriating the legacy of the freedom-fighter.
Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh claimed that icons like Patel “would have been horrified by their misappropriation by an ideology that had no role whatsoever in the freedom movement”.
Ramesh said that since 2014, historical facts have been subject to “brazen misrepresentation and distortion by G2 and their ecosystem”. He pointed to statements made by Patel himself—who in a letter to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on 1 July 1948 criticized the growing environment that made the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi possible.
The Congress leader also recalled key moments where Patel’s contributions were publicly recognized: the 1949 unveiling of his statue by Jawaharlal Nehru in Godhra, and the honouring of Patel by then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975. He argued these acknowledgements underscore the party’s claim to the “true” legacy of Patel.
With this statement, the Congress casts a spotlight on the politics of memory and legacy, challenging the ruling party’s claim over national icons and historical narratives.