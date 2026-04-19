Transforming Rights: Transgender Lives Against Legal Exclusion| Book Excerpt

The most recent constitutional moment in the marriage equality struggle came in Supriyo. The judgment marked a watershed moment in form, but not in substance. Despite the progressive language employed—on love, dignity, autonomy and non-discrimination—the judgment ultimately offered queer persons in India little more than symbolic affirmation.

The Supreme Court declined to declare marriage equality a fundamental right, thus refusing to extend the guarantees of Articles 14, 15, 19 and 21 to queer couples in any meaningful manner.

Instead, the court proposed a ‘right to cohabit’27 and directed the Union government to form a ‘High-Powered Committee’28 to examine the rights and entitlements of queer couples. The Court’s suggestion that queer persons can cohabit and form unions but cannot demand legal recognition for those unions is both hollow and performative, offering no access to the bundle of legal protections associated with marriage—such as inheritance, adoption, medical consent, spousal privilege, joint property ownership or next-of-kin status.

The decision also reflects a disturbing judicial trend of offloading structural reforms to the executive, particularly in cases involving marginalised communities. The formation of committees—often projected as a solution—has become a pattern. These committees are rarely representative, lack clear timelines or enforceability, and seldom lead to legal change.

Queer persons are once again asked to wait, to make peace with partial dignity and invisible citizenship. As such, Supriyo reveals how the court’s interpretive tools—transformative constitutionalism, non-discrimination and dignity—can be invoked yet rendered meaningless in practice. The promise of dignity rings hollow when it is not accompanied by structural inclusion, enforceable rights and affirmative legal reform…