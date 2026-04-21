When The State Acts As Gatekeeper of the Heart

These laws are frequently framed by ministers across such states as protections against "love jihad", a term coined around the year 2009, which lacks any specific legislative definition. Despite the political fervour, a critical question remains unanswered that is, if “love jihad” is a systemic threat, then why has no concrete evidence of a coordinated conspiracy ever been presented before presenting such legislation? A 2017 NIA investigation found no evidentiary basis for such claims of states, and the conviction rates under these laws remain abysmal. In Uttar Pradesh, of the 14 high-profile cases filed shortly after the law’s inception, only 2 were initiated by women themselves, and the remaining 12 were filed by relatives. This reveals a pattern of family grievances being turned into criminal threats where an adult relationship is the primary suffering. And in Uttar Pradesh, even after arresting around 1700 under the same law, almost none actually resulted in conviction for fraud, revealing the true nature and efficacy of the law, and it means the law was framed to demoralise couples from marrying outside their religion rather than controlling forced conversion.