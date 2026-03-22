Love, Caste, and Control: How Gujarat is Policing Marriage

Love, particularly when it crosses caste boundaries, is no longer seen as a personal choice; it is regarded as a disruption that must be controlled or rectified. This transformation is not merely rhetorical. It is manifesting through a series of public controversies, organised community responses, and legal interventions that collectively redefine the boundaries of personal autonomy. The recent wave of inter-caste marriage disputes in Gujarat exposes a persistent pattern in which patriarchal authority and caste anxieties are not only re-emerging but are also being tacitly validated through institutional mechanisms.