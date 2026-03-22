Love, Caste, and Control: How Gujarat is Policing Marriage

Summary of this article
Recent cases show how personal relationships trigger collective backlash, exposing enduring caste hierarchies and gendered control, particularly over women.
Measures such as the return of parental consent and proposed regulations signal a shift from protecting individual liberty to endorsing family and caste authority.
Expanding regulation of intimate choices risks undermining the constitutional right to personal liberty, making individual autonomy increasingly conditional and uncertain.
In contemporary Gujarat, falling in love appears to be the easiest part, but maintaining that choice of partner is challenging. What should remain a private affair between consenting adults in a democratic republic is increasingly scrutinised and controlled by families, caste networks, and, more and more, by the state.
Love, particularly when it crosses caste boundaries, is no longer seen as a personal choice; it is regarded as a disruption that must be controlled or rectified. This transformation is not merely rhetorical. It is manifesting through a series of public controversies, organised community responses, and legal interventions that collectively redefine the boundaries of personal autonomy. The recent wave of inter-caste marriage disputes in Gujarat exposes a persistent pattern in which patriarchal authority and caste anxieties are not only re-emerging but are also being tacitly validated through institutional mechanisms.
Private Choices and Public Flashpoints
In recent months, Gujarat has repeatedly shown how personal choices can become sites of collective protest. In December 2025, the marriage of Patel singer Aarti Sangani to Dalit tabla player Devang Gohel provoked outrage among sections of the Patidar community. Her professional engagements were abruptly cancelled, and she faced sustained harassment. The marriage was not treated as a personal choice; rather, it was framed as a breach of community norms.
A similar pattern is evident in the case of Gujarati singer Kinjal Rabari, whose marriage to a Chaudhary man triggered a strong backlash. Community leaders mobilised to “bring her back”, and under mounting pressure she eventually returned to her family. Soon after, a Chaudhary woman married a Rabari man, prompting retaliatory mobilisation that escalated into violent clashes. FIRs were filed against more than 1,000 people, and law enforcement used tear gas to restore order.
These episodes are not isolated anomalies. They point to a deeper social reality in which inter-caste marriages are still viewed as threats to established caste hierarchies. What distinguishes the present moment, however, is the extent to which these anxieties are amplified and, more importantly, absorbed into broader political and legal frameworks.
The Return of Parental Consent
The current developments reflect a previous controversy. In June 2005, the Gujarat government introduced a Government Resolution requiring parental consent for marriage registration. The move faced widespread criticism for undermining the independence of adults and effectively placing marital choices under family control. Later, this provision was withdrawn when the Gujarat Registration of Marriages Act was enacted in 2006.
Two decades later, a similar proposal has resurfaced with renewed legitimacy. Political actors, including AAP leader Gopal Italia and parts of Patidar leadership, have revived demands for parental consent in love marriage cases. The Gujarat government’s subsequent amendment to the 2006 Act effectively reinstates this requirement, signalling a shift away from protecting individual autonomy towards aligning with community sentiment.
This development should not be seen as a minor procedural change. It signifies a deeper shift in the state’s view of marriage, from a matter of personal liberty to one of social regulation.
Caste, Patriarchy, and the Control of Women
To understand the force of these reactions, they must be situated within the structural logic of caste. Inter-caste marriages are not merely personal choices; they challenge the boundaries that sustain caste hierarchies. As B.R. Ambedkar observed, caste persists through the strict regulation of marriage, particularly the enforcement of endogamy. To cross these boundaries is therefore to question the very basis of caste.
This resistance operates through distinctly gendered mechanisms. Women’s choices become the focus of community concern, as their marriages are seen to affect family honour and caste purity. In recent cases, women have borne the brunt of social pressure, through public shaming, emotional coercion, or forced compliance.
Such practices are not new. What is striking today is how wider social and political currents reinforce them. Community mobilisation, social boycotts, and the threat or use of violence continue to act as tools of discipline. The return of Kinjal Rabari under pressure underscores the limited scope for exercising autonomy.
When the State Steps in, But on the Wrong Side
Within a constitutional democracy, the state is expected to act as a safeguard against such forms of coercion. The Supreme Court has consistently affirmed the right to choose one’s partner as essential to personal liberty. Judicial rulings have condemned honour-based violence and highlighted the state’s duty to protect individuals facing threats.
However, the reintroduction of parental consent requirements indicates a shift away from this constitutional commitment. By formalising the role of families in marriage registration, the state effectively endorses their authority over adult individuals. What was once exerted as informal pressure now gains a quasi-legal status.
The consequences of this shift are considerable. When the state indicates that parental approval is essential, it encourages communities to intervene more confidently. The line between social expectation and legal obligation becomes increasingly blurred, making it harder for individuals to defend their rights.
Extending Control: UCC and the Regulation of Intimacy
The proposed Uniform Civil Code bill in Gujarat adds another layer to this expanding regulatory framework. Its provisions include requirements to register live-in relationships. While intended to provide legal clarity, such measures raise serious concerns in the present context. For couples already facing social hostility, mandatory registration may expose them to additional scrutiny.
Inter-caste and inter-religious couples, in particular, may become more vulnerable, not only to community pressure but also to institutional oversight. Rather than expanding personal freedom, these measures risk constraining it. The cumulative effect is a gradual extension of regulation into areas of life traditionally regarded as private.
The Constitutional Promise at Risk
At its core, the situation in Gujarat exposes a tension between constitutional ideals and social realities. The constitution has provided the right to marry under the provision of article 21 that guarantees the protection of life and personal liberty. Importantly, the court has consistently interpreted this right to choose the partner without any intervention from the family and the state. However, the case of Gujarat what they have proposed stands against the foundational principles of the constitution.
This constitutional principle challenges the authority of caste and patriarchy. To protect structures of caste and patriarchy, it is essential to control the choice of partner. The constitutional aims to dismantle hierarchies of caste and gender and to guarantee dignity for all citizens. Despite such constitutional provisions, caste continues to operate as a strong form of social control in the marriages.
The role of the state becomes significant when individuals realise that their parents will not agree to their marriage and they approach the courts. If the state is already inclined to protect caste structures and parental control through such arbitrary laws, then the constitutional promise is, of course, at risk.
Why This Debate Matters Now
This issue extends beyond marriage, raising wider concerns about freedom in modern India. When the state regulates personal choices in the name of social order, it sets a precedent that reaches far beyond individual cases. It suggests that rights are not absolute, but conditional and negotiable in line with community norms. As B.R. Ambedkar warned while framing the Constitution, there is a tension between political equality and enduring social and economic inequality. What happens if legal freedom itself is curtailed by the state? Such a prospect sits uneasily within any democratic framework.
For young people, especially women and those from marginalised communities, this creates an environment where personal choices are filled with risks. The confidence in autonomy becomes uncertain, and the space for dissent significantly diminishes. At the same time, these developments reveal the limits of legal reform without meaningful social change. It is contradictory to the constitutional promise; instead of providing the protection to the couples, it reinforced the existing hierarchies of caste and parental control in the marriages.
Reclaiming the Right to Love or Choice of Marriage
A genuinely progressive approach must clearly reaffirm individual rights. The state should uphold the principle that adults are free to choose their partners without interference from family or community. It should also strengthen protections for couples facing threats, rather than introduce policies that may increase their vulnerability. More broadly, it is essential to challenge the social norms that sustain caste and patriarchy. This was central to Ambedkar’s vision, in which such unions were regarded as vital to the dismantling of caste.
A genuinely progressive approach must firmly reaffirm individual rights. The state should uphold the principle that adults are free to choose their partners without interference from family or community. It should strengthen protections for couples facing threats, rather than introduce policies that increase their vulnerability. More broadly, it is essential to challenge the social norms that sustain caste and patriarchy.
In Gujarat today, the struggle over love and marriage cannot be seen as an isolated event. It reflects a larger pattern of state authority extending into the deeply private sphere of partner choice, aligning with dominant community sentiments. It is a test of how far the state is willing to go in either defending or restricting the very idea of individual freedom.
Mahendra Parmer is a Doctoral Candidate at the Central University of Gujarat, Vadodara and Ravi K. Bharmouri is a Doctoral Candidate at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi.