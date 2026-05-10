Bengal Diary: A Dose Of Nostalgia For “Those Who Shouldn’t Be Named”

I grew up in pre-liberalisation Bengal. Erstwhile Calcutta was still the commercial and cultural hub of the state, but the discourse of the improbable and the impossible had to be imported from rural Bengal. Thankfully, Bengali literature abounded in figures which would inspire fear and laughter, the macabre and the funny in the imaginative domain of children and young readers. The most famous was Thakurmar Jhuli (roughly translated as ‘The Grandmother’s Bag of Stories’) by Dakshinranjan Mitra Majumdar, who collected the folklore and fairy tales from Bengal and published them under one rubric in the year 1907. Literature and fairy tales in translation from Hindi were also available, the most notable being that of the Panchatantra and Betaal Pachisi—tales that combined beast fables and moral lessons. Even Bankim Chandra Chatterjee’s Kapalkundala, which can be looked upon as having similarities with Shakespeare’s The Tempest, provided the literary and social imagination with the figure of the tantrik, the sage who is looking for human sacrifice and by doing so, made sure that Bengali households had a ready reckoner of a figure whom they could fall back upon and invoke every time they felt the need to instil some fear and discipline a child.