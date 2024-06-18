As soon as Alka dropped the post, her fans expressed concern. Her friend from the industry singer Ila Arun commented, ''So sorry to hear this 😢 Dearest Alka I saw your picture and reacted, but the I read , it’s heartbreaking 💔 , But WithBlessings . And today’s Best Doctors you will be fine and soon we will be hearing your sweet voice Love 🥰 you always take care.'' Sonu Nigam also wished her speedy recovery as he wrote, ''I knew something was not right.. I'll see you when I get back..God speed your recovery.'' Poonam Dhillon commented, ''So much Love for you & so many Duas and blessings. You will get all the power of love to heal and be your beautiful Healthy self soon. Love you''.