Veteran playback singer Alka Yagnik, on Monday, June 17, revealed that she has been diagnosed with a rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss due to viral attack. In her Instagram post, the 58-year-old singer said that this was the reason why she was ''missing in action''. She also said that this 'sudden major setback' caught her ''completely unaware'' and that she is trying to come to terms with it. The singer also asked everyone to pray for her and hopes to come back soon.
Alongside the post, Alka Yagnik shared a picture of herself and requested everyone's support and understanding.
Alka wrote in her post, "To all my fans, friends, followers and well wishers. A few weeks ago, as I walked out of a flight, I suddenly felt I was not able to hear anything. Having mustered some courage in the weeks following the episode, I want to break my silence now for all my friends and well wishers who have been asking me why I’m missing in action (sic)."
She added, "It has been diagnosed by my docs as a rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss, due to a viral attack...This sudden, major setback has caught me completely unawares. As I attempt to come to terms with it please keep me in your prayers (sic)."
Alka also asked everyone to be careful about ''exposure to very loud music and headphones''.
She said, "For my fans and young colleagues, I would add a word of caution regarding exposure to very loud music and headphones. One day, I wish to share the health perils of my professional life. With all your love and support I am hoping to recalibrate my life and come back to you soon. Your support and understanding will mean the world to me in this critical hour (sic)''.
As soon as Alka dropped the post, her fans expressed concern. Her friend from the industry singer Ila Arun commented, ''So sorry to hear this 😢 Dearest Alka I saw your picture and reacted, but the I read , it’s heartbreaking 💔 , But WithBlessings . And today’s Best Doctors you will be fine and soon we will be hearing your sweet voice Love 🥰 you always take care.'' Sonu Nigam also wished her speedy recovery as he wrote, ''I knew something was not right.. I'll see you when I get back..God speed your recovery.'' Poonam Dhillon commented, ''So much Love for you & so many Duas and blessings. You will get all the power of love to heal and be your beautiful Healthy self soon. Love you''.