Art & Entertainment

Alka Yagnik Diagnosed With Rare Sensory Hearing Loss; Sonu Nigam, Ila Arun And Others Wish Speedy Recovery

Alka Yagnik, in an Instagram post, revealed that she has been diagnosed with a rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss due to a viral attack. I

Alka Yagnik
info_icon

Veteran playback singer Alka Yagnik, on Monday, June 17, revealed that she has been diagnosed with a rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss due to viral attack. In her Instagram post, the 58-year-old singer said that this was the reason why she was ''missing in action''. She also said that this 'sudden major setback' caught her ''completely unaware'' and that she is trying to come to terms with it. The singer also asked everyone to pray for her and hopes to come back soon.

Alongside the post, Alka Yagnik shared a picture of herself and requested everyone's support and understanding.

Alka wrote in her post, "To all my fans, friends, followers and well wishers. A few weeks ago, as I walked out of a flight, I suddenly felt I was not able to hear anything. Having mustered some courage in the weeks following the episode, I want to break my silence now for all my friends and well wishers who have been asking me why I’m missing in action (sic)."

She added, "It has been diagnosed by my docs as a rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss, due to a viral attack...This sudden, major setback has caught me completely unawares. As I attempt to come to terms with it please keep me in your prayers (sic)."

Alka also asked everyone to be careful about ''exposure to very loud music and headphones''.

She said, "For my fans and young colleagues, I would add a word of caution regarding exposure to very loud music and headphones. One day, I wish to share the health perils of my professional life. With all your love and support I am hoping to recalibrate my life and come back to you soon. Your support and understanding will mean the world to me in this critical hour (sic)''.

As soon as Alka dropped the post, her fans expressed concern. Her friend from the industry singer Ila Arun commented, ''So sorry to hear this 😢 Dearest Alka I saw your picture and reacted, but the I read , it’s heartbreaking 💔 , But WithBlessings . And today’s Best Doctors you will be fine and soon we will be hearing your sweet voice Love 🥰 you always take care.'' Sonu Nigam also wished her speedy recovery as he wrote, ''I knew something was not right.. I'll see you when I get back..God speed your recovery.'' Poonam Dhillon commented, ''So much Love for you & so many Duas and blessings. You will get all the power of love to heal and be your beautiful Healthy self soon. Love you''.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 18 LIVE: SC Notice To Centre Over NEET; Curfew In Odisha Town
  2. NEET-UG Row: Supreme Court Issues Notice To Centre, NTA Over Paper Leak Allegations
  3. Kanchanjunga Express Accident: Repair Work On, Train Services Hit On Affected Tracks, Death Toll Unclear | Latest
  4. Odisha: Curfew Imposed, Internet Suspended In Balasore After Violent Clash Breaks Out
  5. Behind Amazon’s Never-Ending Customer Discounts Lies The Exploitation Of Its Workers
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: 'Biggest Punjabi Star On Planet' Diljit Dosanjh Changes 'GOAT' Lyrics For Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show Debut
  2. Shatrughan Sinha To Not Be A Part Of Sonakshi Sinha's Wedding? Here's What Pahlaj Nihalani Has To Say About The Rumours
  3. Alka Yagnik Diagnosed With Rare Sensory Hearing Loss; Sonu Nigam, Ila Arun And Others Wish Speedy Recovery
  4. Did Bride-To-Be Sonakshi Sinha Have A Secret Bachelorette Party With Huma Qureshi And Friends? See Pics
  5. Shenaz Treasury On Her Bollywood Debut With 'Ishq Vishk' In 2003: Surprisingly, It Didn’t Change My Career
Sports News
  1. Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi Trains Ahead Of Canada Tie - In Pics
  2. Today World Sports News Live: Neeraj Chopra In Action At Paavo Nurmi Games; Boston Celtics Crowned NBA 2023-24 NBA Champions
  3. Bangladesh Super 8s Live Streaming, T20 World Cup: When And Where To Watch - Complete Guide
  4. NBA Finals, Game 5: Boston Celtics Win 18th NBA Championship - In Pics
  5. UEFA Euro 2024: Who's Playing Who In Today's European C'ship Group Games
World News
  1. Watch: 'Biggest Punjabi Star On Planet' Diljit Dosanjh Changes 'GOAT' Lyrics For Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show Debut
  2. South Korea Military Fires Warning Shots After North Korean Troops Intrude For 2nd Time This Month
  3. Thailand: Former PM Indicted On Charge Of Defaming Monarchy
  4. India's Stored Nuclear Warheads More Than Pak, Some Countries Have Nukes On 'High Op Alert': Report
  5. Pannun Murder Plot: Czech Republic Shares Video Of Accused Nikhil Gupta's Extradition To US Amid Him Pleading 'Not Guilty'
Latest Stories
  1. Over 33,000 Fully Grown Trees Under Threat In UP As Ministry Approves Kanwar Route Project
  2. As Climate Change Makes Heatwaves More Extreme, Who Faces The Brunt Of It?
  3. India's Stored Nuclear Warheads More Than Pak, Some Countries Have Nukes On 'High Op Alert': Report
  4. EVM Row: Police Books Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Potnis Amid 'Fraud' Allegations Against Elected MP Waikar
  5. Modi In Varanasi Today In First Visit Since LS Poll Win, To Release PM-KISAN Instalment
  6. Breaking News June 18 LIVE: SC Notice To Centre Over NEET; Curfew In Odisha Town
  7. Avika Gor Reveals She Was Sexually Harassed By A Bodyguard In Kazakhstan: If I Had The Courage To Turn Around And Give It
  8. Today World Sports News Live: Neeraj Chopra In Action At Paavo Nurmi Games; Boston Celtics Crowned NBA 2023-24 NBA Champions