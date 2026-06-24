The Wizard Returns: Ronaldinho Signs Up For Italian Serie C Side

At the age of 46, Brazilian legend Ronaldinho has made an unexpected announcement regarding his return to football. His last professional match was in September 2015, but now he has signed a contract with Ravenna, a team in Serie C. The 2002 FIFA World Cup champion will be officially presented as the newest member of the club during a special event in Miami on June 23. Ravenna, located in the Emilia-Romagna region, has typically remained unnoticed with its stadium accommodating a little over 12,000 fans. However, the arrival of Ronaldinho has thrust the club into the international limelight.

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Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho Signs Up For Italian Serie C club Ravenna FC
Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho speaks at a media event to promote his recent signing with Italian soccer club Ravenna FC, at Cipriani Downtown Miami, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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Ronaldinho Signs Up For Italian Serie C club Ravenna FC- Ignazio Cipriani
Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho, left, holds up jerseys along with Ignazio Cipriani, president of Ravenna FC, at a media event celebrating Ronaldinho's recent signing with the Italian soccer club, at Cipriani Downtown Miami restaurant, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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Brazilian legend Ronaldinho returns to play
Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho speaks during a media event celebrating his recent signing with Italian soccer club Ravenna FC, at Cipriani Downtown Miami restaurant, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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Ronaldinho Signs Up For Italian Serie C club - Giorgio Mallone, Ravenna FC creative director
Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho, left, listens as Giorgio Mallone, Ravenna FC creative director, talks about the team's new kit during a media event celebrating Ronaldinho's recent signing with the Italian soccer club, at Cipriani Downtown Miami restaurant, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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Ronaldinho comes out of retirement after 11 years
Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho speaks during a media event celebrating his recent signing with Italian soccer club Ravenna FC, at Cipriani Downtown Miami restaurant in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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Ronaldinho new club Italy
Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho holds up a Ravenna FC jersey at an event celebrating his recent signing with the Italian soccer club, at Cipriani Downtown Miami restaurant, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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Ronaldinho Signs Up For Italian Serie C club Ravenna FC
Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho, center, flanked by his brother Assis, left, and Ignazio Cipriani, president of Ravenna FC, applauds during a media event celebrating his recent signing with Italian soccer club Ravenna FC, at Cipriani Downtown Miami restaurant, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
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