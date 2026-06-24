The Wizard Returns: Ronaldinho Signs Up For Italian Serie C Side
At the age of 46, Brazilian legend Ronaldinho has made an unexpected announcement regarding his return to football. His last professional match was in September 2015, but now he has signed a contract with Ravenna, a team in Serie C. The 2002 FIFA World Cup champion will be officially presented as the newest member of the club during a special event in Miami on June 23. Ravenna, located in the Emilia-Romagna region, has typically remained unnoticed with its stadium accommodating a little over 12,000 fans. However, the arrival of Ronaldinho has thrust the club into the international limelight.
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