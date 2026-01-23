Mammootty Reunites With Director Adoor Gopalakrishnan For Padayaatra

Mammootty has reunited with legendary filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan for his next titled Padayaatra.

  Mammootty has announced his next film with Adoor Gopalakrishnan.

  The upcoming Malayalam film is titled Padayaatra.

  The cast, plot details and release date are yet to be revealed.

Megastar Mammootty has announced his next, which reunites him with legendary filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan after a gap of three decades. Titled Padayaatra, the upcoming Malayalam film is backed by Mammootty Kampany. It marks Mammootty and Gopalakrishnan's fourth collaboration after Anantaram, Mathilukal and Vidheyan.

Gopalakrishnan and KV Mohan Kumar have penned the story, screenplay and dialogues for Padayaatra, with Gopalakrishnan serving as the director.

Mammootty announces his next Padayaatra

Taking to his social media handles, Mammootty shared the title announcement with a poster, featuring a silhouette of a man walking, leaving footprints behind.

Here's the post.

Mammootty's last project with Adoor was 1994's Vidheyan, for which he won a National Award. He earned his first National award for Mathilukal (1990), while Gopalakrishnan received the Best Director award.

Adoor's last feature film as director was Pinneyum (2016), followed by the short film Sukhantyam in 2019.

As soon as Mammukka announced the news, excitement among his fans became tenfold as they can't wait for the movie to hit the screens. One user wrote, "The King of the big screen is ready for his next walk! All eyes on #Padayaatra. Let’s go, Mammukka!", while another commented, "Hope it’s a reunion to remember forever". One user sent him a wish in advance for his next National award.

Mammootty's work front

Apart from Padayaatra, Mammootty has Patriot, which reunites him with Mohanlal. The political thriller is directed by Mahesh Narayanan. Recently, the shoot was wrapped.

Sharing a BTS video on social media, the makers wrote, "That’s a wrap. Blood, sweat, belief. #PATRIOT marches on. See you on the Big screen (sic)."

Apart from Mammootty and Mohanlal, the highly anticipated Malayalam film also stars Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, Kunchacko Boban, and Revathy. Reports claim that the makers are eyeing an April 23 release.

However, Patriot's release date is yet to be officially announced.

Mammootty was recently seen in a cameo appearance in Adhvaith Nayar’s Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies.

