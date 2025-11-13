Bihar Assembly elections 2025: Tight Security in Place Ahead of Counting Day on November 14

Bihar is all set for the 2025 assembly election results on November 14.
Counting day begins at 8 am.
High security in place, Schools in Patna will remain closed.
Ahead of Bihar assembly election results on November 14, elaborate security arrangements have been made for counting day across 46 centres in 38 districts of the state, according to officials.
Schools in Patna will remain closed on Friday in view of the counting exercise, according to officials, PTI reported.
The state has registered a record break voter turnout of 67.13 per cent in the elections for 243 assembly seats in two phases on November 6 and November 11, 2025. Around 7.5 crore voters were eligible to participate in assembly elections of Bihar. A total of 2,616 candidates are in the fray for this high-stakes election.
“Counting arrangements have been made in all the 243 assembly constituencies. The exercise will be conducted by 243 Returning Officers in the presence of 243 Counting Observers and the candidates or their agents.” according to the officials of Election commission of India.
“A total of 4,372 counting tables, each staffed with one supervisor, counting assistant and micro-observer have been set up. More than 18,000 Counting Agents appointed by the nominees will also oversee the process,” the Election Commission said in a statement, according to PTI.
Counting of votes will commence at 8 am on Friday.
“As per the Commission’s directions, postal ballot counting will begin first, and counting of EVMs will start at 8.30 am,” said officials.
“An adequate number of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and personnel of the Bihar Police have been deployed across the state to ensure smooth counting, and prevent any untoward incident,” a senior officer said.
More than 100 companies of security personnel from outside the state of Bihar have also been appointed to ensure security.
A poll official said EVMs and VVPATs used in the elections have been sealed inside strong rooms under a double-lock system.
“Two-tier security has been ensured at the counting centres. While the inner tier has been assigned to the CAPF, state police have been deployed at the outer rung. Besides, 24/7 CCTV surveillance and other security provisions are in place,” according to an official, reported by PTI
(with inputs from PTI)