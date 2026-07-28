18 Killed in Rain-Related Incidents in Thane Since Onset of Monsoon

Eighteen persons have so far died in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra’s Thane district during the ongoing monsoon season, while more than 790 have been affected due to landslides, wall collapses and flooding, officials said on Tuesday.
Two of the fatalities were reported on Monday, according to a district administration report.
It said 17 persons suffered injuries in various rain-related incidents across the district during the current monsoon season.
The district adjoining Mumbai witnessed heavy rains for several days this month, leading to incidents of wall collapses and flooding in various areas.
Since July 24, four persons were swept away in floods and drowned in water bodies, and efforts were underway to trace them, as per the report.
As many as 229 families, comprising 797 persons, have been affected due to incidents such as landslides, wall collapses, flooding of rivers and other rain-induced calamities. They have been lodged in relief camps, it said.
A total of 187 houses have either collapsed fully or suffered partial damage due to heavy rains. Five huts, a community hall and an anganwadi centre were also damaged because of heavy downpour and strong winds.
Three poultry units in the district also suffered losses during the inclement weather, the report said.
The district administration is continuing relief and restoration measures in the affected areas.