MHA Directs States to Set Up Exclusive NDPS Courts for 3.96 Lakh Cases

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said at the 10th apex-level meeting of the Narco-Coordination Centre in June, "We are geographically situated between the Death Triangle and the Death Crescent. Drug-traffickers have made our fight even more challenging by adopting advanced methods. Along with drug-trafficking, organised crime, narco-terror financing and the funding of cross-border terrorist networks, this problem has also evolved into an evolving narco-terrorism ecosystem. For the internal security of our country, the protection of our economy, and the future of our youth generation, we must achieve complete victory over this menace."