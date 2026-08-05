Marcus Rashford Back at Manchester United? Michael Carrick Faces Big Decision Ahead Of New Season

Marcus Rashford is set for a surprise return to Manchester United after Barcelona decided against activating his £26 million permanent transfer clause
Michael Carrick could hand Rashford a fresh start, with the England forward expected to rejoin United's pre-season training next week
Rashford's long-term future remains uncertain, as United continue to prefer a permanent transfer despite his likely return to Old Trafford
Marcus Rashford's Manchester United story appeared to be over just a year ago. After joining Barcelona on a season-long loan in the summer of 2025, the England international looked destined to begin a new chapter away from his boyhood club.
Instead, football has taken another unexpected turn.
With Barcelona opting against activating the £26 million purchase clause and shifting their focus to new signings, Rashford is now on course for a surprising return to Old Trafford. If all goes according to plan, the 28-year-old will rejoin Michael Carrick's squad after his extended post-World Cup break, setting up one of the biggest storylines ahead of the 2026-27 Premier League season.
Barcelona Chapter Ends Despite Impressive Numbers
Rashford's loan spell in Spain was far from unsuccessful. He rediscovered his confidence at Camp Nou, scoring 11 goals and registering 14 assists as Barcelona lifted the La Liga title and Spanish Super Cup while making a deep run in Europe.
When he arrived in Spain, Rashford spoke warmly about Manchester United despite his difficult exit.
"[Manchester United] is in a period of change and have been for a while."
"I don't have anything bad to say as it has been an important part, not just of my career but my life, so I was grateful for the opportunity. I wish them all the best and hope they are successful in the future."
Many expected Barcelona to make the move permanent. Instead, the Catalan club strengthened its attack elsewhere, bringing in Anthony Gordon and later Karim Adeyemi, effectively closing the door on Rashford's long-term future in Spain. Following the decision, the England forward bid farewell to Barcelona supporters through social media, while head coach Hansi Flick acknowledged his departure.
"He is a fantastic player and a fantastic person. The team miss him, I will miss him, but it is life. This is what we have to accept."
A Fresh Opportunity Under Michael Carrick
Rashford's return will come under very different circumstances than his departure.
His relationship with former manager Ruben Amorim had deteriorated over concerns surrounding training standards and his role within the squad. Michael Carrick's arrival has changed the picture entirely.
Carrick previously played alongside Rashford during the latter's breakthrough years before later coaching him at United. The pair also worked together when Carrick briefly took interim charge in 2021, and reports suggest they have maintained a positive relationship ever since. Carrick has repeatedly refused to rule out reintegrating Rashford into his plans.
If Rashford rejoins pre-season training next week, he could feature during United's preparations before the Premier League campaign begins, potentially marking his first appearance for the club in nearly two years.
Why Rashford's Future Still Isn't Certain
Despite his likely return, Rashford's long-term future remains unresolved.
His contract runs until 2028, and his reported £325,000-per-week salary makes him Manchester United's highest-paid player. With Sir Jim Ratcliffe focused on reducing the club's wage bill, United would still consider suitable permanent offers rather than another loan arrangement.
His presence also affects the club's transfer plans. Rashford is capable of operating on the left wing or as a central forward, positions United have been looking to strengthen. Keeping him could reduce the urgency to sign another attacking player, while selling him would free significant financial resources.
For supporters, opinions remain divided. Some believe the academy graduate deserves another chance after proving his quality in Spain, while others feel a permanent separation would benefit both player and club.
One thing, however, is certain: few predicted Marcus Rashford would be pulling on a Manchester United shirt again. Now, with Michael Carrick at the helm, one of Old Trafford's most intriguing comeback stories may be about to begin.