DMK Leader KR Periakaruppan Loses To TVK By A Margin Of One Vote In Tiruppattur

The results were declared late on Monday, 4 May, as counting were going on for over 30 poll booths in the Tiruppattur constituency. Election Commission of India (ECI) data showed that Seenivasa Sethupathy R of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) secured the seat with 83,375 votes, whereas Periakaruppan finished with 83,374 votes. In the second last round Periakaruppan was leading by 30 votes before the final tally took a turn in favour of the TVK candidate.