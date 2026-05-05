DMK Leader KR Periakaruppan Loses To TVK By A Margin Of One Vote In Tiruppattur

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam secured 83,375 votes, while BJP’s Thirumaran stood at third with 29,054 votes.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Kumari Anusha
Updated on:
Published at:
KR Periakaruppan
DMK leader KR Periakaruppan lost to TVK by a thin margin Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • DMK's KR Periakaruppan lost the Tiruppattur seat by just one vote in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

  • Seenivasa Sethupathy R of the TVK secured the seat with 83,375 votes.

  • BJP’s KC Thirumaran stood in third position with a significant margin by gaining 29,054 votes.

Every single vote counts. The statement gets reaffirmed as KR Periakaruppan, senior Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and former State Minister for Co-operatives lost the Tiruppattur seat with a slim margin of just one vote in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections.

The results were declared late on Monday, 4 May, as counting were going on for over 30 poll booths in the Tiruppattur constituency. Election Commission of India (ECI) data showed that Seenivasa Sethupathy R of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) secured the seat with 83,375 votes, whereas Periakaruppan finished with 83,374 votes. In the second last round Periakaruppan was leading by 30 votes before the final tally took a turn in favour of the TVK candidate.

TVK supporters celebrate during vote counting in Chennai - - PTI
TVK Sweeps DMK Fortress Chennai: M. K. Stalin Among Those Who Bite The Dust

BY N.K. Bhoopesh

The result marks the rise of actor Vijay’s TVK, which appeared as the single largest party with 108 seats. This became a historic debut which shattered the traditional bipolar politics of Tamil Nadu. BJP’s KC Thirumaran stood at the third position with a significant margin by gaining 29,054 votes. Meanwhile, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) candidate and former Minister K P Munusamy lost to DMK’s P S Srinivasan by a narrow margin of 138 votes in the Veppanahalli assembly segment.

DMK won 74 seats in the Assembly elections becoming the opposition party in the State Assembly. It contested in 164 seats while its alliance partners in the remaining 70 seats.

Related Content
At its core, this is not primarily a story of ideological shift. It reflects changing electoral conditions in Tamil Nadu. - Photo by Suresh Pandey
Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Is The DMK Still Relevant?
Supporters hold portraits of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay during vote tabulation on the day of Assembly election results, in Chennai, Monday, May 4, 2026. - Photo: PTI
After MGR, Vijay Scripts History In Tamil Nadu: What Lies Ahead For DMK Front?
null - null
First-Day First Hit: Vijay Makes Blockbuster Political Debut
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay during a campaign ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. - | Photo: Suresh K Pandey/OUTLOOK
DMK Slips to Third in Early Trends as Vijay’s TVK Surges in Tamil Nadu
Related Content

The result in Tiruppattur remains one of the closest in India's electoral history, emphasising that one vote can decide the difference of winning and losing.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. What Has Gone Wrong For Rishabh Pant As LSG’s Horror Show In IPL 2026 Continues

  2. DC Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Check Delhi Hourly Weather Forecast For Today's Indian Premier League Match

  3. IPL 2026 Points Table: Are LSG Out Of Playoffs Race? Can MI Still Qualify?

  4. IPL Dispatch: Mumbai Revels In Rohit Sharma's Comeback Masterclass; Lungi Ngidi Fit For DC Vs CSK

  5. MI Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Fit-Again Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton Shine In Mumbai Indians' Six-Wicket Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sinner Vs Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Crushes German To Claim 5th Consecutive Masters 1000 Event

  2. Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Reigns Supreme In Spanish Capital

  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Alexander Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Claims Record 5th Straight Masters 1000 Title

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Watches Brother Jaime Win At Madrid Open 2026 Under-16s

  5. Casper Ruud Vs Alexander Blockx, Madrid Open 2026: Belgian Prodigy Stuns Defending Champ In Quarter-Final

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. China Vs France Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Final: CHN Seal 12th Title Win With 3-1 Victory In Summit Clash

  4. China Vs South Korea Highlights, Uber Cup Final: An Se Young And Co. Defeat CHN 3-1 To Win Title

  5. China Vs Denmark Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: CHN Secure Final Entry With Dominant Victory

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Assembly Elections 2026 Results: Pinarayi Vijayan Submits His Resignation, INC Celebrates Kerala Victory

  2. Day In Pics: May 04, 2026

  3. Saffron Tide: BJP Workers celebrate As Party Surges Ahead In Bengal, Assam

  4. Modi Invokes Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Tagore As BJP Scripts Bengal Breakthrough

  5. IUML Emerges Kingmaker As Congress-Led UDF Sweeps Kerala

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. Minab, Not To Be Forgotten: The True Story Of The Iranian School Strike

  2. Derided We Fell On Iran

  3. Trump Reviews New Iran Peace Proposal Amid Tensions Over Strait Of Hormuz

  4. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet | Beyoncé Stuns In Skeleton Gown, Sabrina Arrives In Dress Made Of Film Reels

  2. "Eat The Rich" Protests Surge Outside Jeff Bezos-Sponsored Met Gala 2026

  3. Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet | Karan Johar’s Met Gala 2026 Debut Channels Raja Ravi Varma

  4. Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet | Venus Williams’ Swarovski Dress Celebrates Her Journey

  5. Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet | Isha Ambani Stuns In 1,800 Carats Of Diamonds And A Hand-Painted Gold Saree

  6. Congress Triumphs In Kerala, Suffers Big Losses In Assam, Bengal, Tamil Nadu

  7. How BJP Secured The Third Straight Victory In Assam: Welfare, Leadership, Delimitation, Organisation

  8. Modi Invokes Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Tagore As BJP Scripts Bengal Breakthrough