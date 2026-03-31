POSH Act On Paper, Silence In Practice: Why Domestic Workers Can’t Access Justice 

Representative Image of unorganised women workers. Suman Kamble’s murder in Mira Road was reported as a crime. But behind it lies a deeper story of sexual harassment at workplace and a system that failed to protect a domestic worker(s) Photo: Shutterstcock

Representative Image of unorganised women workers. Suman Kamble’s murder in Mira Road was reported as a crime. But behind it lies a deeper story of sexual harassment at workplace and a system that failed to protect a domestic worker(s) Photo: Shutterstcock