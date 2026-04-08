Empty Hands, Rising Costs: Noida’s Workers Caught In A Crisis Loop
Noida’s informal hiring hub was unusually crowded on Tuesday, workers clutching their tools like lifelines, waiting for jobs that aren’t coming. Daily-wage labourers say work has dried up, wages have fallen, and gaps between jobs have widened—worsened by the LPG crisis forcing them to eat costlier meals outside. As the West Asia conflict ripples into Delhi-NCR’s labour markets, Arvind Kumar from Etah sums it up: “First it was demonetisation, then it was coronavirus, now it is the shortage of gas, is the government trying to kill the poor?” he said, adding that although he is not against the government, the authorities should do something to help
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