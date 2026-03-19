Day 2O Of War In West Asia: Strikes On Gas And Oil Mark New Phase In Conflict

Trump’s Warning To Iran

US President Donald Trump in a post on Truth Social, after the Israeli strike on South Pars warned Iran not to retaliate. "Israel, out of anger for what has taken place in the Middle East, has violently lashed out at a major facility known as South Pars Gas Field in Iran." Trump went on to add that the US knew nothing about it and promised ``NO MORE ATTACKS WILL BE MADE BY ISRAEL’’. But warned Iran that if it dared to retaliate on gas hubs and oil fields, "the United States of America, with or without the help or consent of Israel, will massively blow up the entirety of the South Pars Gas Field at an amount of strength and power that Iran has never seen or witnessed before.’’