Moral Crisis, Not Just War? Church Voices Warn on Escalating Middle East Conflict

President of United States Mr. Donald Trump attacked Pope Leo XIV was “weak” and “terrible” and a “very liberal person” and posted a saint-like image of himself in a very Jesus Christ manner with suggested healing powers. Photo: Vikas Thakur

President of United States Mr. Donald Trump attacked Pope Leo XIV was “weak” and “terrible” and a “very liberal person” and posted a saint-like image of himself in a very Jesus Christ manner with suggested healing powers. Photo: Vikas Thakur