Bridges Bombed, Civilians Trapped: How Southern Lebanon Is Being Cut Off

Key bridges over the Litani River, including the vital Qasmiyeh crossing near Tyre, have been repeatedly targeted, cutting off southern Lebanon from food, medical aid and evacuation routes.

The strikes have intensified civilian suffering, with tens of thousands at risk of isolation as hospitals, roads and supply chains in Tyre and surrounding districts come under severe strain.

While Israel says the attacks aim to block Hezbollah’s movement, analysts and rights groups warn they are also accelerating displacement and turning critical civilian infrastructure into a weapon of war.

As Israeli airstrikes intensify across southern Lebanon, the destruction of key bridges over the Litani River is turning a military offensive into a humanitarian emergency. Strikes on transport links have cut off much of the south from the rest of the country, limiting access to food, medicine, hospitals and evacuation routes for tens of thousands of civilians.

The latest strike on the Qasmiyeh Sea Bridge, a key crossing near Tyre, underscores the growing isolation of southern Lebanon. With several other crossings destroyed or unusable, residents south of the Litani are increasingly trapped, raising fears of an imminent humanitarian catastrophe.

In Tyre and the surrounding district, airstrikes have damaged vital civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, residential neighbourhoods and the road network linking the city to the rest of Lebanon. A strike last week near the Lebanese Italian Hospital injured at least 11 people, adding further strain to an already fragile medical system.

According to local authorities and aid agencies, nearly 71,000 people remain in Tyre and nearby towns, many now at risk of being cut off from essential supplies as the Qasmiyeh crossing and other routes come under repeated attack. Human Rights Watch has warned that destroying the remaining bridges across the Litani could isolate tens of thousands more, with local officials calling the crossing Tyre’s “lifeline”.

The wider escalation has already killed more than 1,500 people across Lebanon and displaced over 1.2 million, with southern districts such as Tyre bearing some of the heaviest civilian losses and repeated waves of displacement. The bridge attacks come amid an expanding Israeli offensive, fuelling concerns that the conflict is moving beyond tactical military operations into a broader campaign of territorial isolation and civilian displacement.