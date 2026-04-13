Bridges Bombed, Civilians Trapped: How Southern Lebanon Is Being Cut Off

Key bridges over the Litani River, including the vital Qasmiyeh crossing near Tyre, have been repeatedly targeted, cutting off southern Lebanon from food, medical aid and evacuation routes.
The strikes have intensified civilian suffering, with tens of thousands at risk of isolation as hospitals, roads and supply chains in Tyre and surrounding districts come under severe strain.
While Israel says the attacks aim to block Hezbollah’s movement, analysts and rights groups warn they are also accelerating displacement and turning critical civilian infrastructure into a weapon of war.
As Israeli airstrikes intensify across southern Lebanon, the destruction of key bridges over the Litani River is turning a military offensive into a humanitarian emergency. Strikes on transport links have cut off much of the south from the rest of the country, limiting access to food, medicine, hospitals and evacuation routes for tens of thousands of civilians.
The latest strike on the Qasmiyeh Sea Bridge, a key crossing near Tyre, underscores the growing isolation of southern Lebanon. With several other crossings destroyed or unusable, residents south of the Litani are increasingly trapped, raising fears of an imminent humanitarian catastrophe.
In Tyre and the surrounding district, airstrikes have damaged vital civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, residential neighbourhoods and the road network linking the city to the rest of Lebanon. A strike last week near the Lebanese Italian Hospital injured at least 11 people, adding further strain to an already fragile medical system.
According to local authorities and aid agencies, nearly 71,000 people remain in Tyre and nearby towns, many now at risk of being cut off from essential supplies as the Qasmiyeh crossing and other routes come under repeated attack. Human Rights Watch has warned that destroying the remaining bridges across the Litani could isolate tens of thousands more, with local officials calling the crossing Tyre’s “lifeline”.
The wider escalation has already killed more than 1,500 people across Lebanon and displaced over 1.2 million, with southern districts such as Tyre bearing some of the heaviest civilian losses and repeated waves of displacement. The bridge attacks come amid an expanding Israeli offensive, fuelling concerns that the conflict is moving beyond tactical military operations into a broader campaign of territorial isolation and civilian displacement.
Israel’s Stated Military Rationale
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz explicitly ordered the destruction of the bridges.
On March 22, 2026, he stated: “I had ordered the military to destroy all bridges over the river linking the south to Beirut and the Bekaa region as they were being used to transport weapons to Hezbollah.”
The Israeli military justified the April 8 strikes on two key crossings as necessary “to prevent the movement of reinforcements and means of combat” into southern Lebanon, accusing Hezbollah of using the infrastructure for militants and weapons transfers. Katz also linked the moves to creating buffer zones and accelerating home demolitions in frontline villages near the border.
But military analysts suggest that the strikes carry a wider political purpose.
According to retired Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) Brigadier General Khalil Helou, the attacks are designed not just to limit militant movement but also to induce civilian displacement and increase pressure on the Lebanese state.
By forcing people to leave southern towns and villages, the strikes alter the demographic and logistical landscape, making any remaining movement easier to classify as militant activity.
“An emptied area allows Israel to monitor movement more effectively and classify any activity as potentially linked to Hezbollah, thus “justifying,” based on Israeli thinking, further military action,” he said in an interview to The Beiruter, a digital-first English magazine from Lebanon.
Helou argued that the operations go beyond immediate military objectives, reflecting a deliberate strategy that uses psychological pressure, political messaging and humanitarian disruption as instruments of leverage.
Why The Bridges Matter
The Litani River cuts across much of southern Lebanon and serves as a critical geographic divider. Nine main bridges connect its banks from the interior to the Mediterranean coast, with seven of them located in the south.
Among the most important are Qasmiyeh, Khardali, Qaqqaiyat and Tayr Falsiyeh, which function as major arteries for civilian traffic, commercial movement, aid delivery and access to hospitals. Secondary bridges such as the old Qasmiyeh, Bargaz and Zrariyeh have also played an essential role in linking towns and villages.
The Qasmiyeh bridge in particular connects the western, central and eastern sectors of southern Lebanon and is a major route for movement between Tyre and Sidon, two crucial urban centres.
Its destruction has effectively cut Tyre off from Sidon and large parts of northern Lebanon. According to the Anadolu, a Turkish state-affiliated agency, only the Bargaz bridge remains operational, but its inland location makes it an impractical alternative for residents in coastal areas. Reaching it requires long detours through damaged and unsafe roads.
This means that for many civilians, especially those in Tyre and surrounding districts, safe movement is now nearly impossible.
The civilian cost: isolation and fear
The immediate impact on civilians has been severe. Families south of the Litani have appealed for an internationally supervised evacuation, warning that the destruction of the bridges has left them effectively besieged.
“Cutting off southern Lebanon from the rest of the country would lead to a humanitarian catastrophe and cause grave harm to the tens of thousands of people who remain there,” said Human Rights Watch researcher Ramzi Kaiss.
That warning is increasingly reflected on the ground. With roads destroyed and crossings cut off, aid deliveries have slowed sharply. Human Rights Watch researchers who visited Tyre said food stocks are running low, medicine supplies are stretched, and access to emergency healthcare is becoming increasingly precarious.
Hospitals south of the Litani are under extraordinary pressure. Medical staff are reportedly staying on site because travel has become too dangerous, while patients requiring regular treatment, including dialysis, face growing risk if routes remain blocked.
Residents can no longer travel safely for work, school, hospital visits or essential supplies. Families separated across districts face growing uncertainty, and evacuation options are narrowing.
During the 2006 Lebanon War, Israel similarly attacked over 70 bridges, primarily using precision-guided missiles fired from aircraft to systematically destroy transportation infrastructure.
Strikes targeted major arteries, including the Zrarieh Bridge, the Mdayrej suspension bridge, and structures in the Christian heartland north of Beirut, aiming to sever supply routes, isolate southern Lebanon, and pressure Hezbollah.
However, General Helou pointed out the major difference that the the current strikes appear more selective and strategically concentrated around the Litani crossings.
“today the focus appears to be on sealing off the south itself, “ he tells The Beiruter
This makes the impact on civilians even more immediate because these routes are central not just to military movement but to everyday civilian survival.
A Region On The Brink
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has described the bridge attacks as an attempt to sever the geographic connection between southern Lebanon and the rest of the country.
As airstrikes continue and only one major crossing remains functional, the fear among civilians is no longer just of bombs from above, but of being slowly cut off from life itself.