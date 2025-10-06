MP Weather Update: Scattered Rain and Cooling Trend Through Week

Yellow alert issued for 17 MP districts with light to moderate rain and thunderstorms expected through October 8
Western districts show an 8-inch monsoon surplus despite incomplete withdrawal; recent rains in Guna (24mm) and Agar-Malwa (40mm)
Clear skies return October 9-10 with temperatures reaching 31-33°C by day and 20-22°C at night.
Early winter conditions expected on October 11, with minimum temperatures dropping to 16-18°C in the Vindhya foothills
Current Weather Conditions
Madhya Pradesh experiences scattered rain and a gradual return of monsoon moisture as of Monday, October 6, 2025. Temperatures in Bhopal this morning hovered around 22.2°C at daybreak, rising to a forecast high of 28–30°C under partly cloudy skies. Humidity remains elevated at 93% early, with calm winds giving way to a moderate breeze by afternoon.
IMD Alerts and Affected Districts
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reports that active weather systems over adjoining regions will sustain light to moderate rainfall across western districts through October 8. No heavy rain alerts have been issued, though a yellow alert in MP advises residents in 17 districts, Jabalpur, Satna, Panna, Maihar, Damoh, Katni, Umaria, Shahdol, Anuppur, Dindori, Mandla, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Sidhi, Singrauli, Rewa, and Mauganj, to prepare for intermittent showers and thunderstorms today.
Regional Rainfall Patterns
Western districts such as Ujjain, Ratlam, and Shajapur have seen monsoon withdrawal since September 30, but recent southerly winds from the Arabian Sea have reintroduced moisture, triggering isolated rain over Indore and Ujjain Divisions. For example, Guna recorded 24mm on Sunday, while Agar-Malwa and Bhavgarh reported 40mm and 26mm, respectively. These rains mark an 8-inch surplus above average monsoon totals to date, even as overall seasonal rainfall lags last year's 44-inch benchmark.
Weekly Weather Forecast
The IMD weather forecast for MP indicates:
October 6–7: Light to moderate rain with occasional thunderstorms in western and central zones.
October 8: Rain weakening, giving way to dry intervals statewide.
October 9–10: Clear skies return, with temperatures rebounding to 31–33°C by day and dropping to 20–22°C at night.
Monsoon Withdrawal Progress
Monsoon withdrawal remains incomplete in eastern districts like Rewa and Sidhi, where downpours will persist through midweek before fully retreating. Meanwhile, northerly winds are expected to usher in early winter-like conditions by October 11, with minimum temperatures dipping to 16–18°C in the Vindhya foothills and Malwa plateau.
Safety and Agricultural Advisory
Residents should carry umbrellas during daytime travel, secure loose outdoor items against gusty thunderstorms, and monitor local weather advisories. Farmers in rain-affected districts may need to postpone harvesting of late-season crops until the weather stabilizes. Continuous monitoring by the IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre in Nagpur will guide updates as the state transitions toward cooler, dry October weather.