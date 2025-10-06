MP Weather Update: Scattered Rain and Cooling Trend Through Week

Regional Rainfall Patterns

Western districts such as Ujjain, Ratlam, and Shajapur have seen monsoon withdrawal since September 30, but recent southerly winds from the Arabian Sea have reintroduced moisture, triggering isolated rain over Indore and Ujjain Divisions. For example, Guna recorded 24mm on Sunday, while Agar-Malwa and Bhavgarh reported 40mm and 26mm, respectively. These rains mark an 8-inch surplus above average monsoon totals to date, even as overall seasonal rainfall lags last year's 44-inch benchmark.

Weekly Weather Forecast

The IMD weather forecast for MP indicates: