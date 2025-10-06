UP Weather Today: Hailstorm Alert Issued as Western Disturbance Brings Heavy Rain

Light to moderate rainfall across most districts brings relief from recent heat. Temperatures range between 22°C–34°C with 70% rain probability and increased humidity due to western disturbances.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
UP Weather Today
UP Weather Today: Hailstorm Alert Issued as Western Disturbance Brings Heavy Rain
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Hailstorm alert issued for 16 western UP districts with heavy rainfall and 30-50 kmph winds expected today

  • Western disturbance brings peak weather intensity through October 7 before clearing to pleasant autumn conditions.

  • Agricultural damage warnings issued; harvesting operations suspended during extreme weather periods

  • Temperature relief arrives Wednesday with a 4-5°C drop, marking early winter onset across the state.

Current Weather Conditions

UP weather today shows significant changes with light to moderate rainfall across most districts on Monday, October 6, 2025. The state is experiencing comfortable temperatures ranging from 22°C to 34°C with 70% rain probability during evening hours. Early morning conditions reveal partial cloud cover with humidity levels between 59-67% across major cities, including Lucknow, Kanpur, and Varanasi.

The weather in Uttar Pradesh has taken a dramatic turn as the region experiences relief from recent heat and humidity due to western disturbance effects, bringing cooler winds and intermittent showers. This marks the first significant post-monsoon weather activity that promises to bring much-needed respite from oppressive conditions.

Hailstorm Alert Grips Western Districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a hailstorm alert in UP districts covering 16 western regions with heavy rain and thunderstorms expected throughout the day. A yellow alert in Uttar Pradesh encompasses multiple areas with specific warnings for hailstorms accompanied by heavy rainfall that could cause significant agricultural damage.

Districts under immediate hailstorm threat include Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Bagpat, Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Bijnor, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Sambhal, Kasganj, and Budaun. These areas face the prospect of heavy rainfall measuring 7-11 cm accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 30-50 kmph during peak activity periods.

Related Content
Related Content
Representational Image - null
El Niño and La Niña in India: Causes, Climate Effects, and Weather Implications

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Regional Impacts

  • Western UP: Orange to red alerts are in effect. Afternoon thunderstorms with hail could damage ripening crops. Maximum temperatures will reach 33–35°C, dipping to 23–25°C at night.

  • Central UP: Lucknow, Kanpur, and Prayagraj see moderate rainfall and thunderstorms. Lucknow will experience temperatures of 32–35°C by day and 22–26°C at night, with a 44% chance of rain.

  • Eastern UP: Varanasi, Bhadohi, Ballia, and Azamgarh have received light rain since Sunday. They remain under yellow alerts for isolated heavy spells, with temperatures of 31–35°C and humidity above 80%.

Western Disturbance Dynamics

The current weather results from a western disturbance originating over the Mediterranean, drawing moisture from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal. It has caused widespread cloud cover, heavy showers, and cooler northwesterly winds. Peak intensity is forecast for October 6–7, after which conditions will gradually improve.

null - null
West Bengal Floods: Death Toll Rises to 28 as Darjeeling Devastated by Landslides

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Safety and Agriculture

Residents should avoid outdoor activities during thunderstorms, stay clear of trees and power lines, and prepare for traffic disruptions on waterlogged roads. Farmers are advised to protect ripening crops, secure livestock, and postpone harvest operations until the weather improves.

This significant post-monsoon weather event provides much-needed relief from the recent heat wave while introducing early winter-like conditions across Uttar Pradesh.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. NZ-W Vs SA-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Bates Falls For First-Ball Duck In Nightmare Start

  2. New Zealand Vs South Africa Toss Update, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: NZ-W To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

  3. IND Vs PAK, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Diana Baig Confirms Muneeba Ali’s Unusual Run-Out 'Settled'

  4. New Zealand Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Indore Weather Forecast And Holkar Stadium Pitch Report

  5. IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women’s ODI World Cup: India Continue Dominance Over Pakistan, Crush Them By 88 Runs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. China Open Final: Amanda Anisimova Beats Linda Noskova, Claims Her Second WTA 1000 Title Of 2025

  2. Shanghai Masters 2025: Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard Downs Taylor Fritz To Set Up Holger Rune Meeting

  3. Shanghai Masters 2025: Novak Djokovic Survives Yannick Hanfmann Test To Reach Last 16

  4. China Open 2025: Anisimova Ousts Noskova In Beijing To Claim Second WTA-1000 Title Of Year

  5. Shanghai Masters 2025: Taylor Fritz Seals Nervy Win Over Fabian Marozsan; Casper Ruud Withdraws Injured

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. In Kashmir, Reading Books Is A Form Of Resistance Against Enforced Silence

  2. Former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah Hospitalised In Srinagar

  3. Pune Residents And Organisations Rally For Sonam Wangchuk’s Release, Demand Sustainable Development For Ladakh

  4. Heavy Rain And Landslides Ravage Darjeeling, Iron Bridge Collapses, At Least 18 Feared Dead

  5. Day In Pics: October 05, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. Writing On Tradition And Identity: An Interview With Inakali Assumi On Her New Book Isu Le

US News

  1. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  2. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  3. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  4. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  5. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

World News

  1. Israel Accused Of Detaining Greta Thunberg In Infested Cell And Forcing Her To Hold Flags

  2. Russian Strikes Kill Five In Ukraine, Trigger Widespread Power Outages

  3. Gunmen Kill Two, Injure 12 In Violent Montgomery Nightlife Shootout

  4. Pakistan To Honour Mohsin Naqvi With Gold Medal For Asia Cup Stance

  5. Pro-Palestinian Protests Erupt Worldwide After Israeli Navy Intercepts Gaza-Bound Flotilla

Latest Stories

  1. Battle Royale for the Chaudhar in Haryana

  2. MP Weather Update: Scattered Rain and Cooling Trend Through Week

  3. Political Deadlock In France As President Macron Accepts PM Lecornu’s Resignation

  4. Lawyer Tries To Throw Shoe At CJI BR Gavai In Supreme Court; Security Stops Attack

  5. UP Weather Today: Hailstorm Alert Issued as Western Disturbance Brings Heavy Rain

  6. TORBIT LEGAL GUIDE - Delhi High Court Ruling To Transform Real Estate Inheritance

  7. Watch | Dr Lakshmi Narasimhan on Mental Health Care Beyond Treatment

  8. New Zealand Vs South Africa Toss Update, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: NZ-W To Bat First - Check Playing XIs