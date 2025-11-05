PM Modi Meets World Cup-Winning Indian Women’s Cricket Team In New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the victorious Indian women’s cricket team following their triumph in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025.
He lauded their mental strength in rising above criticism to script history and make the nation proud
The meeting also featured light-hearted moments and Modi’s call for the players to champion the Fit India movement
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the victorious Indian women’s cricket team at his residence on Wednesday, congratulating them for their ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 campaign after a tough start that saw them lose three matches in a row.
He acknowledged the criticism the players had faced on social media during that phase and praised their strength of character for bouncing back to script a historic triumph.
Captain Harmanpreet Kaur reflected on how far the team had come since their last meeting with the Prime Minister after the 2017 World Cup. "The team had then come without a trophy - hopefully we will achieve success and get to meet him more often," she said.
Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana added that "the Prime Minister’s words were a huge source of motivation" for everyone in the squad.
The Harmanpreet-led side arrived in Delhi on Tuesday evening, just two days after securing India’s first-ever global title with a 52-run win over South Africa in the 50-over World Cup final in Navi Mumbai.
Deepti Sharma, who was named Player of the Tournament, told Modi she had been waiting to meet him since 2017, recalling how he had encouraged them back then to keep working hard to achieve their dream.
During the conversation, Harmanpreet asked Modi how he managed to stay grounded and live in the present. The Prime Minister replied that it had "become a part of his life and a habit over time."
He also recalled standout moments from the team’s journey, including Harleen Deol’s stunning catch against England in 2021, which he had praised online. Modi fondly mentioned Harmanpreet pocketing the ball after the World Cup final, to which she laughed and said she was “lucky that the ball came to her.”
Adding a touch of humour, Modi joked about Amanjot Kaur’s juggling catch in the final: “While catching, you must have been seeing the ball, but after catching it, you must have been seeing the trophy,” he quipped.
Kranti Gaud mentioned that her brother was a big fan of Modi, who responded by inviting him to meet in person.
The Prime Minister urged the players to promote the Fit India message, especially among young girls, highlighting the importance of physical activity amid growing concerns over obesity. He also encouraged them to visit their schools and inspire students to take up sports.
With the celebrations in Delhi complete, the players will now head to their hometowns - except Shafali Verma, who will travel to Nagaland to lead North Zone in the upcoming Inter-Zonal T20 tournament.
India’s World Cup victory marked a defining chapter in women’s cricket, the result of years of hard work and near-misses, as Harmanpreet’s spirited side overcame South Africa to become only the fourth team to lift the ODI world title.