PM Modi Congratulates Harmanpreet Kaur-led India Women's Team On World Cup Triumph

Indian PM Narendra Modi extended his wishes to the IND-W team
IND-W beat SA-W by 52 runs to clinch their maiden WC
Harmanpreet Kaur-led side earned plaudits from all corners of the country
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to praise the Indian women's cricket team maiden World Cup title triumph, calling it a 'historic win' that will 'motivate future champions to take up sports'.
PM Modi wished the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side for their 52-run victory over South Africa in the final, on Sunday, November 2.
“The team showed exceptional teamwork and tenacity throughout the tournament. Congratulations to our players. This historic win will motivate future champions to take up sports,” PM Modi added.
India finally ended their WC draught in Navi Mumbai as they clinched a memorable 52-run victory over South Africa in a jam-packed Dr DY Patil Stadium.
Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla too extended his best wishes to the team for the triumph in Navi Mumbai.
“Congratulations to Team India on clinching the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025! What a display of courage, skill, and belief. You've not just won a trophy, you've won hearts across the nation. Every Indian is proud of you! 'Saare Jahan se accha Hindustan humaara'. A golden moment for Indian cricket and for women in sports!” Birla said on X.
India's Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah also congratulated the team, calling it a 'crowning moment for the nation'.
“Hats off to the world champion Team India. It is a crowning moment for the nation, as our team lifts the #ICCWomensWorldCup2025, elevating India's pride to the skies. Your stellar cricketing skills paved the path of inspiration for millions of girls. Congratulations to the entire team,” Shah posted on X.