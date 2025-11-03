PM Modi Congratulates Harmanpreet Kaur-led India Women's Team On World Cup Triumph

PM Modi wished the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side for their 52-run victory over South Africa in the final, on Sunday, November 2

Outlook Sports Desk
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final IND-w vs SA-W ODI Cricket_INDIA won womens Wcup
India's players celebrate after winning the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup final match between India and South Africa in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: Rafiq Maqbool
  • Indian PM Narendra Modi extended his wishes to the IND-W team

  • IND-W beat SA-W by 52 runs to clinch their maiden WC

  • Harmanpreet Kaur-led side earned plaudits from all corners of the country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to praise the Indian women's cricket team maiden World Cup title triumph, calling it a 'historic win' that will 'motivate future champions to take up sports'.

PM Modi wished the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side for their 52-run victory over South Africa in the final, on Sunday, November 2.

“A spectacular win by the Indian team in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Finals. Their performance in the final was marked by great skill and confidence,” he said in a post on X.

“The team showed exceptional teamwork and tenacity throughout the tournament. Congratulations to our players. This historic win will motivate future champions to take up sports,” PM Modi added.

India finally ended their WC draught in Navi Mumbai as they clinched a memorable 52-run victory over South Africa in a jam-packed Dr DY Patil Stadium.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla too extended his best wishes to the team for the triumph in Navi Mumbai.

“Congratulations to Team India on clinching the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025! What a display of courage, skill, and belief. You've not just won a trophy, you've won hearts across the nation. Every Indian is proud of you! 'Saare Jahan se accha Hindustan humaara'. A golden moment for Indian cricket and for women in sports!” Birla said on X.

India's Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah also congratulated the team, calling it a 'crowning moment for the nation'.

“Hats off to the world champion Team India. It is a crowning moment for the nation, as our team lifts the #ICCWomensWorldCup2025, elevating India's pride to the skies. Your stellar cricketing skills paved the path of inspiration for millions of girls. Congratulations to the entire team,” Shah posted on X.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

