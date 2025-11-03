Amanjot Kaur's Factfile: Young All-Rounder Whose Crucial Catch Capped India’s World Cup Dream

She made her domestic debut for Punjab Women’s cricket team in the 2017-18 season, before moving to represent Chandigarh Women’s cricket team where she took on more batting duties. In the 2019-20 season she scored 370 runs in the Senior Women’s One Day Trophy and over 450 runs in the U-23 One Day Tournament. In 2022 she impressed in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy with 192 runs in six innings for Punjab at a strike-rate over 105.