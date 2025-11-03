Amanjot Kaur's Factfile: Young All-Rounder Whose Crucial Catch Capped India’s World Cup Dream

Amanjot Kaur's exceptional fielding and a crucial catch under pressure played a key role in India's historic 2025 Women's World Cup win, showcasing her composure and all-round brilliance

  • Amanjot kaur a crucial catch to dismiss Marizanne Kapp in the 2025 World Cup final

  • She also scored 158 runs and claimed 6 wickets in the tournament

  • She smashed a winning four during the semifinal against Australia

In a stadium of 45,000 roaring fans at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, November 2, 2025, India’s women’s team clinched their first-ever 50-over World Cup crown, defeating South Africa women’s cricket team by 52 runs.

Amid the celebrations and tears, one single act stood out: Amanjot Kaur’s catch of Laura Wolvaardt, the South African skipper, in the 42nd over of the chase. That juggle, dive and clean take froze time, it wasn’t just a wicket; it turned the final.

Until this World Cup, she was often the quiet contributor, what she did in the final changed the narrative. In that key moment her yes-no hesitation, the airborne ball, the stretch of the arms, every element invited doubt. And yet she stuck it.

Earlier in the match, India had set 298/7 batting first, riding on contributions from Shafali Verma (87 & 2 wickets) and Deepti Sharma (58 & 5-wicket haul). With Wolvaardt cruising on a hundred and South Africa looking poised, Amanjot’s moment snapped the momentum and allowed India to tighten the screws and clinch history.

Earlier in the semi-final against Australia women, when the Indian team were chasing a mammoth total of 339 runs, Amanjot Kaur smashed the winning boundary to help India record the highest chase in ODI history. However, the star of the match was Jemimah Rodrigues who played an unbeaten match-winning knock of 127 runs.

Amanjot Kaur's Bio

Date of Birth: January 1, 2000

Age: 25 years

Birthplace: Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, Punjab

Role: All-Rounder

Batting Style: Right-handed

Bowling Style: Right-arm medium

Amanjot Kaur's ODI Stats

Matches played: 16

Runs: 244

Average: 22.18

Hundreds: 0

Highest Score: 57

Wickets: 19

Amanjot Kaur's Background

Born on August 25, 2000, in Mohali, Punjab, Amanjot Kaur grew up in a modest household where her father worked as a carpenter and often rode her on his scooter across to training sessions in Chandigarh. Her early sporting days included hockey, football and handball, before she settled on cricket with a strong all-round ambition.

She made her domestic debut for Punjab Women’s cricket team in the 2017-18 season, before moving to represent Chandigarh Women’s cricket team where she took on more batting duties. In the 2019-20 season she scored 370 runs in the Senior Women’s One Day Trophy and over 450 runs in the U-23 One Day Tournament. In 2022 she impressed in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy with 192 runs in six innings for Punjab at a strike-rate over 105.

Amanjot earned her big break in January 2023 when she made her T20 international debut against South Africa Women’s cricket team. In that debut, batting in a tricky chase, she produced a calm unbeaten 41 off 30 balls and won the Player of the Match award, immediately signalling she belonged. A few months later, in July 2023, she made her ODI debut against Bangladesh Women’s cricket team and picked up 4 wickets (4/31), highlighting her value as a batting all-rounder.

