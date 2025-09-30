UP Rain Alert: Light Showers Expected as Monsoon Returns for Brief Spell

Hot and humid conditions prevail in Uttar Pradesh with temperatures reaching 37°C in the west and 35°C in the east. High humidity (76–95%) and clear skies dominate, with afternoon cloud cover offering slight relief.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
UP Rain Alert
UP Rain Alert: Light Showers Expected as Monsoon Returns for Brief Spell
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • UP expects light to moderate rain across 33 districts from September 30 to October 5

  • Current temperatures are 32-37°C, with humidity 76-95% causing oppressive conditions

  • Brief monsoon return benefits paddy crops before final withdrawal mid-October

  • Eastern UP has better rain prospects due to the Bay of Bengal low-pressure influence

UP weather today shows hot and humid conditions across most districts with temperatures reaching 37°C in western regions and 35°C in eastern areas on Tuesday, September 30, 2025. Weather in Uttar Pradesh today features mostly clear skies with increasing cloud cover in the afternoon, providing some relief from the scorching heat that has gripped the state in recent days.

Current Weather Conditions

UP temperature today remains above normal, with maximum temperatures 2-3°C higher than seasonal averages. Current conditions show high humidity levels at 76-95% across different regions, making the weather feel oppressive despite the monsoon withdrawal.

UP Rain Alert and Forecast

UP rain alert confirms that light to moderate rainfall is expected across 33 districts from September 30 to October 5, 2025. IMD rain alert for Uttar Pradesh indicates this represents a brief return of monsoon activity before the final withdrawal.

District-wise rain forecast:

  • September 30: Light rain with thunderstorms expected in isolated places across western and eastern UP, including Lucknow, Moradabad, Rampur, Amroha, Sambhal, and Bijnor

  • October 1: Light to moderate rain likely at isolated places in western UP and a few places in eastern UP

  • October 2: Scattered rain with thunderstorms continuing across both regions, with no heavy rainfall expected

  • October 3-5: Gradual decrease in rainfall activity with occasional light showers in select districts

Regional Weather Update

Uttar Pradesh weather today varies significantly across different regions:

Western UP (Meerut, Ghaziabad, Moradabad):

  • Current temperature: 35-37°C maximum, 25-26°C minimum

  • Mainly clear sky with partly cloudy conditions developing later

  • Light rain probability is increasing toward evening

Central UP (Lucknow, Kanpur):

  • Temperature range: 32-35°C maximum, 26-27°C minimum

  • Cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms possible

  • Better chances of light rain compared to other regions

Eastern UP (Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj):

  • Temperatures: 31-35°C maximum, 27-29°C minimum

  • Higher humidity and better rain prospects due to Bay of Bengal influence

Related Content
Related Content
Representational Image - null
El Niño and La Niña in India: Causes, Climate Effects, and Weather Implications

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Weather System Analysis

UP weather forecast attributes the expected rainfall to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal that is influencing weather patterns across eastern India. The monsoon withdrawal line currently passes through specific coordinates, but hasn't completely retreated from all parts of the state.

Uttar Pradesh weather forecast shows the influence of:

  • Cyclonic circulation over eastern regions is bringing moisture

  • Western disturbance approaching from October 4 affecting northern areas

  • Upper air systems supporting scattered thunderstorm development

null - null
Understanding Cyclones: Causes, Warning Signs, and How to Protect Yourself

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Weekly Weather Outlook

UP weekly weather forecast indicates mixed conditions through early October:

  • September 30: 37°C/25°C with partly cloudy sky and light rain at isolated places

  • October 1: 36°C/25°C with mainly clear sky but scattered thunderstorms possible

  • October 2: 35°C/24°C with partly cloudy conditions and decreasing rain chances

  • October 3-5: 33-35°C/24°C with mainly clear skies returning as the monsoon fully withdraws

Agricultural and Public Impact

Uttar Pradesh rains are expected to benefit paddy cultivation and provide relief from the oppressive heat and humidity. UP weather update suggests this brief rainfall spell will be particularly beneficial for:

  • Late-season rice crops require additional moisture

  • Agricultural operations that were hampered by excessive heat

  • Public relief from temperatures that have remained 2-5°C above normal

Farmers are advised to take advantage of this final monsoon spell for completing harvesting operations and preparing fields for Rabi crops. The rainfall is expected to be light to moderate without causing waterlogging or agricultural damage.

Uttar Pradesh weather today marks a transitional period where the state experiences the last active phase of the southwest monsoon before post-monsoon weather establishes across the region by mid-October.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Cricket Score, ODI WC 2025: IND-W Seek Winning Start To Tournament Against SL-W

  2. ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Opening Ceremony: Live Streaming, Venue, Performers – All You Need To Know

  3. Asia Cup 2025: 'I Am Ashamed' - WC-winning Cricketer Syed Kirmani Criticises Politics Mixing With Sport

  4. India Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Guwahati Weather Forecast And Barsapara Stadium Pitch Report

  5. India Vs Sri Lanka Prediction, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: Check Out Head-To-Head Record, Key Stats

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Iga Swiatek Considers Breaking WTA Rules, Says Tennis Season 'Too Long And Too Intense'

  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Fabian Marozsan, China Open: How World No. 2 Set Up Semis Clash With Alex De Minaur

  3. Daniil Medvedev Vs Alexander Zverev, China Open: Russian Topples Second Seed To Enter Semis

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Battles Past Casper Ruud to Reach Japan Open Final After First Set Scare

  5. Iga Swiatek Through To Round Of 16 At China Open After Camila Osorio Retires Hurt

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Prashant Kishor’s Corruption Offensive: Strategy or Political Gamble in Bihar?

  2. Spiti Becomes India’s First Cold Desert Reserve Under UNESCO

  3. Mumbai On High Alert As Heavy Rains Kill 10 Across State, Schools In Palghar Shut Today

  4. Three Day Internet Blackout In Bareilly Cripples Trade, Banking, And Healthcare

  5. Goa Rain Forecast: Yellow Alert in Effect as Heavy Showers Continue Through October

Entertainment News

  1. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  2. Wayward Review | Mae Martin’s Delightful Perversion Of Maternal Care Crumbles Under A Mediocre Climax

  3. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Advance Booking Report: Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Lags Behind Kantara Chapter 1

  4. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  5. Mahesh Manjrekar's First Wife Deepa Mehta Passes Away, Son Satya Shares Heartfelt Tribute

US News

  1. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  2. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  3. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  4. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  5. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

World News

  1. Canada Names Bishnoi Gang as Terrorist Entity

  2. World's Tallest Bridge Opens In China, Cuts Travel Time To Two Minutes From Two Hours

  3. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  4. Typhoon Bualoi: Deadly Storm Devastates Vietnam After Philippines Rampage

  5. Peru's Gen Z Protest against President Boluarte Leaves At Least 19 Injured

Latest Stories

  1. ‘Significant’ Changes Coming to H-1B Visa Process Before 2026 Rollout: U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick

  2. Veteran BJP Leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra Passes Away At 94

  3. Assam Mourns Iconic Singer Zubeen Garg, A Voice That United Generations

  4. Bihar Election: AIMIM Eyes Six Seats To Join The Mahagathbandhan, But RJD Isn’t Too Sure

  5. Gemini October 2025 Horoscope: Mixed Results In Career, Finances, Love, And Health

  6. India A Vs Australia A Live Streaming, 1st Unofficial ODI: Preview, When And Where To Watch

  7. Cancer October 2025 Horoscope: Mixed Fortunes In Career, Finances, And Relationships

  8. Delhi NCR Weather Today: Welcome Relief as Light Rain and Cloudy Skies Return