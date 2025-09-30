UP Rain Alert: Light Showers Expected as Monsoon Returns for Brief Spell

UP expects light to moderate rain across 33 districts from September 30 to October 5
Current temperatures are 32-37°C, with humidity 76-95% causing oppressive conditions
Brief monsoon return benefits paddy crops before final withdrawal mid-October
Eastern UP has better rain prospects due to the Bay of Bengal low-pressure influence
UP weather today shows hot and humid conditions across most districts with temperatures reaching 37°C in western regions and 35°C in eastern areas on Tuesday, September 30, 2025. Weather in Uttar Pradesh today features mostly clear skies with increasing cloud cover in the afternoon, providing some relief from the scorching heat that has gripped the state in recent days.
Current Weather Conditions
UP temperature today remains above normal, with maximum temperatures 2-3°C higher than seasonal averages. Current conditions show high humidity levels at 76-95% across different regions, making the weather feel oppressive despite the monsoon withdrawal.
UP Rain Alert and Forecast
UP rain alert confirms that light to moderate rainfall is expected across 33 districts from September 30 to October 5, 2025. IMD rain alert for Uttar Pradesh indicates this represents a brief return of monsoon activity before the final withdrawal.
District-wise rain forecast:
September 30: Light rain with thunderstorms expected in isolated places across western and eastern UP, including Lucknow, Moradabad, Rampur, Amroha, Sambhal, and Bijnor
October 1: Light to moderate rain likely at isolated places in western UP and a few places in eastern UP
October 2: Scattered rain with thunderstorms continuing across both regions, with no heavy rainfall expected
October 3-5: Gradual decrease in rainfall activity with occasional light showers in select districts
Regional Weather Update
Uttar Pradesh weather today varies significantly across different regions:
Western UP (Meerut, Ghaziabad, Moradabad):
Current temperature: 35-37°C maximum, 25-26°C minimum
Mainly clear sky with partly cloudy conditions developing later
Light rain probability is increasing toward evening
Central UP (Lucknow, Kanpur):
Temperature range: 32-35°C maximum, 26-27°C minimum
Cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms possible
Better chances of light rain compared to other regions
Eastern UP (Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj):
Temperatures: 31-35°C maximum, 27-29°C minimum
Higher humidity and better rain prospects due to Bay of Bengal influence
Weather System Analysis
UP weather forecast attributes the expected rainfall to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal that is influencing weather patterns across eastern India. The monsoon withdrawal line currently passes through specific coordinates, but hasn't completely retreated from all parts of the state.
Uttar Pradesh weather forecast shows the influence of:
Cyclonic circulation over eastern regions is bringing moisture
Western disturbance approaching from October 4 affecting northern areas
Upper air systems supporting scattered thunderstorm development
Weekly Weather Outlook
UP weekly weather forecast indicates mixed conditions through early October:
September 30: 37°C/25°C with partly cloudy sky and light rain at isolated places
October 1: 36°C/25°C with mainly clear sky but scattered thunderstorms possible
October 2: 35°C/24°C with partly cloudy conditions and decreasing rain chances
October 3-5: 33-35°C/24°C with mainly clear skies returning as the monsoon fully withdraws
Agricultural and Public Impact
Uttar Pradesh rains are expected to benefit paddy cultivation and provide relief from the oppressive heat and humidity. UP weather update suggests this brief rainfall spell will be particularly beneficial for:
Late-season rice crops require additional moisture
Agricultural operations that were hampered by excessive heat
Public relief from temperatures that have remained 2-5°C above normal
Farmers are advised to take advantage of this final monsoon spell for completing harvesting operations and preparing fields for Rabi crops. The rainfall is expected to be light to moderate without causing waterlogging or agricultural damage.
Uttar Pradesh weather today marks a transitional period where the state experiences the last active phase of the southwest monsoon before post-monsoon weather establishes across the region by mid-October.