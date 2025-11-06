Bihar Deputy CM Seat Lakhisarai Sees Lowest Early Turnout At 7%, While Saharsa Leads

Lakhisarai, represented since 2005 by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, remains a key battleground. Sinha, who secured the seat for the BJP in 2020 with about 74,212 votes, by defeating Congress’ Amresh Kumar by roughly 10,500, is seeking a fifth consecutive term. Amresh Kumar is again contesting, alongside new candidates including Suraj Kumar of Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party. The constituency has been a BJP stronghold across the last three Assembly polls.