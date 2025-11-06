Top Bihar Leaders Cast Votes Early As First Phase Of Assembly Polls Begins

Tejashwi Yadav, Giriraj Singh, and other senior politicians exercise their franchise early in the first phase of Bihar elections.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bihar assembly elections 2025, Tejashwi Yadav vote, Giriraj Singh Bihar polls
RJD leader and Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav and his wife Rajshree Yadav, party leaders and former Bihar chief ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, party MP Misa Bharti and others show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting votes at a polling station during the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections, in Patna. | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Senior leaders including Tejashwi Yadav and Giriraj Singh voted early in Bihar’s first polling phase.

  • Lalu Prasad, Nitin Nabin, and other key figures also exercised their franchise across districts.

  • A Vaishali politician drew attention by arriving to vote on a buffalo, urging others to participate.

Several senior political figures, including RJD leader and INDIA bloc’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav and Union minister Giriraj Singh, were among the early voters as polling began for the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections on Thursday, reported PTI.

Tejashwi Yadav, accompanied by his family members, including RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, cast his vote at a polling station located at the Veterinary College in Patna.

According to PTI, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha and Union minister Giriraj Singh exercised their franchise at their respective polling booths in Lakhisarai. Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, also known as ‘Lalan’, cast his vote in Patna.

State Road Construction Minister Nitin Nabin voted along with his wife, Deepmala Srivastava, at a booth in the Digha assembly constituency of Patna.

Singer-turned-politician Khesari Lal Yadav, contesting from the RJD, voted in Ekma, Saran district, while BJP leader Bikhu Bhai Dalsania also cast his vote early in the day, PTI reported.

In an unusual sight, a politician in Vaishali reached his polling station on a buffalo, urging others to come out and vote.

Related Content
Related Content

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd T20I: Toss Coming Up; WI Eye Series-Sealing Win In Auckland

  2. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Up For Sale: What We Know So Far

  3. WPL 2026: Harmanpreet, Mandhana, Rodrigues Among Stars Retained - Report

  4. PM Modi Meets World Cup-Winning Indian Women’s Cricket Team In New Delhi

  5. India Vs South Africa Tests: IND Squad Announced, Pant And Akash Deep Return; Check Who's In, Who's Out

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  2. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

  3. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  4. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  5. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: November 05, 2025

  2. Rahul Gandhi Unveils Hydrogen Bomb, Says Has ‘100% Proof’ Of 'Vote Chori' In Haryana

  3. Bihar Elections 2025 | In Defence Of Nachaniyas and Launda Naach Natuas

  4. Vijay Declared TVK CM Candidate, Authorized To Decide Alliances For 2026 TN Polls

  5. Rs 30 lakh In Fines: JNU’s New Disciplinary Code Reshapes Student Life

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  3. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  4. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  5. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

US News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  2. Democratic Candidate Mikie Sherrill Elected As New Jersey Governor

  3. New York Mayoral Polls: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City’s Mayoral Election

  4. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

  5. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

World News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  2. The Password For Lourve Security Was ‘Louvre’: Years of Security Lapses Exposed After Paris Heist

  3. How Mahmood Mamdani, Mira Nair and Rama Duwaji Shaped New York mayor Zohran Mamdani

  4. Mamdani to Trump: ‘You’ll Have to Get Through All of Us’ — Challenges Him on Immigration

  5. 'Out From The Old To The New': NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani Echoes Nehru's Words

Latest Stories

  1. Voting Commences For 121 Seats In First Phase Of Bihar Assembly Elections

  2. Priyanka Gandhi Urges Bihar Voters To Choose Jobs, Education And A Brighter Future

  3. WPL 2026: Harmanpreet, Mandhana, Rodrigues Among Stars Retained - Report

  4. Rajinikanth And Kamal Haasan Team Up For Thalaivar 173; Set For Pongal 2027 Release

  5. Thamma Box Office Collection Day 16: Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Crosses Rs 125 Crore Mark

  6. Top Bihar Leaders Cast Votes Early As First Phase Of Assembly Polls Begins

  7. Over 13% Voter Turnout in First Two Hours of Bihar Assembly Polls

  8. SIR In West Bengal: Over 1.10 Crore Enumeration Forms Distributed In Voter List Revision