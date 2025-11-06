Top Bihar Leaders Cast Votes Early As First Phase Of Assembly Polls Begins

RJD leader and Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav and his wife Rajshree Yadav, party leaders and former Bihar chief ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, party MP Misa Bharti and others show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting votes at a polling station during the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections, in Patna. | Photo: PTI

