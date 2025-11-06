Top Bihar Leaders Cast Votes Early As First Phase Of Assembly Polls Begins

Senior leaders including Tejashwi Yadav and Giriraj Singh voted early in Bihar’s first polling phase.
Lalu Prasad, Nitin Nabin, and other key figures also exercised their franchise across districts.
A Vaishali politician drew attention by arriving to vote on a buffalo, urging others to participate.
Several senior political figures, including RJD leader and INDIA bloc’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav and Union minister Giriraj Singh, were among the early voters as polling began for the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections on Thursday, reported PTI.
Tejashwi Yadav, accompanied by his family members, including RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, cast his vote at a polling station located at the Veterinary College in Patna.
According to PTI, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha and Union minister Giriraj Singh exercised their franchise at their respective polling booths in Lakhisarai. Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, also known as ‘Lalan’, cast his vote in Patna.
State Road Construction Minister Nitin Nabin voted along with his wife, Deepmala Srivastava, at a booth in the Digha assembly constituency of Patna.
In an unusual sight, a politician in Vaishali reached his polling station on a buffalo, urging others to come out and vote.
(With inputs from PTI)