FIR Filed Over Bilaspur Train Accident That Killed 11, Injured 20; Probe Underway

An FIR has been registered in connection with the Bilaspur train accident in Chhattisgarh that claimed 11 lives and left 20 injured, as officials begin an investigation into the cause.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bilaspur train accident, Chhattisgarh train crash
Eleven persons, including six women, were killed and 20 others injured when a mainline electric multiple unit passenger train hit a stationary goods train. Photo: PTI; Representational image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • FIR filed over Bilaspur train accident that killed 11 and injured 20.

  • MEMU passenger train hit stationary goods train after overshooting red signal.

  • Railway Safety Commissioner begins probe; compensation announced for victims.

An FIR for causing death by negligence and endangering life of others has been registered against unidentified persons in connection with the train accident in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur district in which 11 people were killed and 20 injured, an official said on Wednesday, according to PTI.

The case was registered at the Torwa police station based on a memo received from a Railway official, Torwa Station House Officer Abhay Singh Bais said.

Sections 106 (1) (causing death by negligence), 125(A) (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant sections of the Railways Act have been invoked in the case, he said, adding further probe was underway.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Railway Safety BK Mishra has arrived in Bilaspur to investigate the accident, Railway officials added.

Eleven persons, including six women, were killed and 20 others injured when a MEMU (mainline electric multiple unit) passenger train hit a stationary goods train from behind after allegedly overshooting a red signal near Bilaspur station.

The crash occurred around 4 pm between Bilaspur and Gatora stations on the busy Mumbai–Howrah section, when the passenger train was heading to Bilaspur from Gevra in neighbouring Korba district.

Related Content
Related Content

Loco pilot of the passenger train, Vidya Sagar (53), was among the deceased.

The 20 injured include nine women and a two-year-old boy. Assistant loco pilot of the passenger train, Rashmi Raj (34), its manager (guard) Ashok Kumar Dixit (54) and guard of the goods train Shailesh Chadra (49) are among those hospitalised, officials said.

"The passenger train hit the stationary goods train from behind at a speed of 60 kmph to 70 kmph after overshooting a red signal," a senior Railway official said.

"It is now a matter of investigation as to why the loco pilot jumped the red signal and failed to apply the emergency brake in time even though the goods train was within visible distance," the official said.

After the crash, half of the motor coach of the passenger train climbed on the wagon next to brake van, the official said.

The manager (guard) of the goods train jumped out of the brake van — the last coach of the goods train — and sustained minor injuries, the official added.

Railway authorities have announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to kin of the deceased and Rs 5 lakh to the seriously injured persons, while those with minor injuries will receive Rs 1 lakh assistance, an official statement said.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed grief over the accident and separately announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to kin of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. PM Modi Meets World Cup-Winning Indian Women’s Cricket Team In New Delhi

  2. India Vs South Africa Tests: IND Squad Announced, Pant And Akash Deep Return; Check Who's In, Who's Out

  3. Richa Ghosh To Be Felicitated With Gold-Plated Bat And Ball For Women’s World Cup 2025 Triumph

  4. Jahanara Alam Accuses Bangladesh Captain Nigar Sultana Of Beating Juniors, BCB Dismisses Allegations

  5. New Zealand Vs West Indies Match Report, 1st T20I: Mitchell Santner’s Heroics Fall Short As WI Beat Kiwis By Seven Runs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  2. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

  3. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  4. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  5. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: November 05, 2025

  2. Bihar Elections 2025 | In Defence Of Nachaniyas and Launda Naach Natuas

  3. Rahul Gandhi Unveils Hydrogen Bomb, Says Has ‘100% Proof’ Of 'Vote Chori' In Haryana

  4. Rs 30 lakh In Fines: JNU’s New Disciplinary Code Reshapes Student Life

  5. Chandrababu Naidu Highlights Modi’s Leadership As India’s Investment Advantage

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  3. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  4. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  5. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

US News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  2. Democratic Candidate Mikie Sherrill Elected As New Jersey Governor

  3. New York Mayoral Polls: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City’s Mayoral Election

  4. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

  5. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

World News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  2. The Password For Lourve Security Was ‘Louvre’: Years of Security Lapses Exposed After Paris Heist

  3. Mamdani to Trump: ‘You’ll Have to Get Through All of Us’ — Challenges Him on Immigration

  4. 'Out From The Old To The New': NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani Echoes Nehru's Words

  5. How Mahmood Mamdani, Mira Nair and Rama Duwaji Shaped New York mayor Zohran Mamdani

Latest Stories

  1. Renowned Flautist Dipak Sarma Passes Away At 57 In Chennai

  2. Bihar Elections: Final Day of Campaigning Sees Modi, Nitish, Himanta,Tejashwi, Rahul Rally Across State

  3. 55th Kerala State Film Awards: Manjummel Boys Sweeps Multiple Awards; Mammootty, Shamla Hamza Bag Top Acting Honours

  4. Allahabad HC Upholds UGC Degree And NCTE Training For Junior High Assistant Teachers

  5. Bihar Elections 2025: Lalu Holds First Roadshow For Jailed RJD Candidate Ritlal Yadav In Danapur

  6. Delhi NCR Weather Update: Partly Cloudy Skies with Persistent Pollution Through November 5

  7. Veteran Marathi Actor Daya Dongre Passes Away At 85

  8. Shah Bano's Daughter Petitions MP High Court To Halt 'Haq' Release