Karnataka Sugarcane Farmers Demand Rs 3,500 per Tonne, Minister H K Patil Calls for Meeting With CM

Karnataka Minister H K Patil has extended an invitation to representatives of sugarcane farmers, who are demanding a fixed price of Rs 3,500 per tonne, to meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru.
However, the farmers’ representatives have refused to travel to Bengaluru, stating that they will withdraw their ongoing protest only if the state government announces a higher price by Thursday evening.
The agitation has received backing from several farmer associations, student groups, and the opposition BJP.
The protest at Gurlapur Cross has now entered its seventh day and has spread across multiple north Karnataka districts, including Belagavi, Bagalkote, and Haveri. On behalf of the government, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil met the farmers’ representatives to persuade them to attend discussions with the Chief Minister.
The agitation has received backing from several farmer associations, student groups, and the opposition BJP. During the protests, farmers reportedly blocked major roads in the Belagavi region and set fire to tyres and effigies.
Minister Patil, after hearing the farmers’ demands, confirmed his willingness to arrange a meeting with the Chief Minister on Thursday evening, with a final decision expected by Friday afternoon. “On November 7 morning, there will be a meeting with sugar factories, after that there will be a meeting with officials. After obtaining inputs from them, by 2 PM on November 7, we will inform you about the government's decision that will be mostly pro-farmers,” he said, inviting a delegation of farmers to attend.
Speaking on behalf of the farmers, Sri Shashikant Guruji reiterated that their protest would continue unless the state announced a higher price by Thursday evening. He urged the Deputy Commissioner to conduct another meeting to finalize the price, saying, “Our protest will continue. If we abandon the protest and go to Bengaluru to meet the Chief Minister, it will send a wrong message to our fellow farmers.” Guruji also criticized Belagavi-based Ministers Satish Jarkiholi and Laxmi Hebbalkar, who own sugar factories, for not meeting the protesters locally.
Farmer leader Chunappa Pujari demanded that if sugar factories fail to pay the full Rs 3,500 per tonne, the state government should cover the difference.
State BJP President B Y Vijayendra joined the farmers’ protest in Belagavi on Tuesday and participated in the overnight agitation. Farmers at the protest site also wished him a happy birthday, which falls on Wednesday.
Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai called on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday to intervene and ensure that sugarcane farmers receive Rs 3,500 per tonne, as demanded. He suggested that sugar factories pay Rs 3,300 per tonne, with the state government contributing Rs 200 per tonne to meet the farmers’ demand. Bommai noted that several ministers have vested interests in the sugar sector and emphasized that the Chief Minister should personally lead efforts to resolve the issue.
