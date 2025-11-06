Karnataka Sugarcane Farmers Demand Rs 3,500 per Tonne, Minister H K Patil Calls for Meeting With CM

Minister Patil, after hearing the farmers’ demands, confirmed his willingness to arrange a meeting with the Chief Minister on Thursday evening, with a final decision expected by Friday afternoon. “On November 7 morning, there will be a meeting with sugar factories, after that there will be a meeting with officials. After obtaining inputs from them, by 2 PM on November 7, we will inform you about the government's decision that will be mostly pro-farmers,” he said, inviting a delegation of farmers to attend.