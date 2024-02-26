Explained: What Is FRP For Sugarcane, How Does It Affect Farmers And MSP?

Last week, the government announced a hike on the minimum price that mills have to pay to sugarcane growers, also known as the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP). The FRP of sugarcane has been increased by Rs 25 to Rs 340 per quintal for the 2024-25 season starting October, the highest since 2014. The decision was taken at the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The announcement comes amid a raging farmers’ protest along the Punjab-Haryana border where farmers have been demanding minimum support price (MSP) on all crops. It also comes just a couple of months away from elections. Interestingly, the FRP announcement is significant for Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, the biggest suppliers of sugarcane, the third being Karnataka. The two states also have the highest number of Lok Sabha seats.

In this context, Outlook takes a look at how FRP differs from MSP and how it may have an impact.