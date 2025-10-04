Heavy Rain Alert: UP, Bihar, and Jharkhand Brace for Continued Downpours

Bihar: Red Alert for Extremely Heavy Rainfall

All 38 districts of Bihar are on yellow alert, with a red alert in West Champaran, Gaya, and Kaimur until October 4. Patna and Darbhanga experienced severe waterlogging on October 2, and heavy showers will intensify this weekend. The IMD warns of extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 20 cm in 24 hours in the red-alert districts, with very heavy downpours elsewhere. Temperatures in Patna are forecast to hover between 24 °C at night and 30 °C by day.

IMD Rain Forecast (Oct 3–7)