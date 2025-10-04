Heavy Rain Alert: UP, Bihar, and Jharkhand Brace for Continued Downpours

IMD issues heavy rainfall alerts for Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand as intense monsoon showers, thunderstorms, and flooding are expected this week.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
Heavy Rain Alert
Heavy Rain Alert: UP, Bihar, and Jharkhand Brace for Continued Downpours
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • UP: Orange alert through October 5; Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi hit by thunderstorms and heavy showers

  • Bihar: Red alert in three districts; extreme rainfall (>20 cm per day) and flood threats until October 4

  • Jharkhand: Yellow alert through October 6; widespread rain with localized flooding risks in Ranchi, Dhanbad, Hazaribagh

Several northern and eastern states are set to face an intense spell of monsoon showers this week, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing fresh alerts for Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand. Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and localized flooding are expected to continue over the next few days, prompting authorities to urge residents to stay cautious and follow weather advisories.

Uttar Pradesh: Monsoon Comes Back Strong in Key Districts

Lucknow, Kanpur, and Varanasi are among more than 25 districts under an orange alert through October 5, as the southwest monsoon stages a vigorous comeback. In Lucknow, temperatures have eased from the recent heat wave to a comfortable 23–29 °C range, accompanied by intermittent thunderstorms and gusty winds of 40–50 km/h. Kanpur residents face similar conditions, with daily highs near 30 °C and frequent afternoon showers. Varanasi’s ghats will see heavy rain and lightning, disrupting the usual Ganga Aarti schedule.

IMD Forecast for Uttar Pradesh (Oct 3–7)

  • Light to moderate rain statewide, with heavy spells over western and central districts

  • Isolated hailstorms are possible in the eastern zones

  • Night temperatures dipping to 20–22 °C

Related Content
Related Content
null - null
Cyclone Shakti Explained: Forecast, Alerts, Impacts, Preparedness, Relief Measures, and Official IMD Updates

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Bihar: Red Alert for Extremely Heavy Rainfall

All 38 districts of Bihar are on yellow alert, with a red alert in West Champaran, Gaya, and Kaimur until October 4. Patna and Darbhanga experienced severe waterlogging on October 2, and heavy showers will intensify this weekend. The IMD warns of extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 20 cm in 24 hours in the red-alert districts, with very heavy downpours elsewhere. Temperatures in Patna are forecast to hover between 24 °C at night and 30 °C by day.

IMD Rain Forecast (Oct 3–7)

  • Deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is driving extreme rainfall

  • Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds up to 40 km/h

  • Farmers advised to halt crop operations; flood-prone roads at risk

Jharkhand: Widespread Showers and Localized Flood Risks

Jharkhand faces a yellow alert for heavy rain through October 6, with isolated very heavy showers in Ranchi, Dhanbad, and Hazaribagh. Ranchi’s temperatures remain mild at 18–26 °C, but continuous rain has raised the dam and river levels. Dhanbad will see scattered thunderstorms and downpours disrupting mining operations, while Hazaribagh’s wildlife sanctuaries may experience localized flooding.

IMD Rain Forecast (Oct 3–8)

  • Moderate rain over most districts; heavy spells in northern divisions

  • Lightning and 30–40 km/h winds accompany showers

  • Rainfall easing by October 8, clearing the way for cooler nights

null - PTI
What Causes Floods? Exploring Prevention, Preparedness, and Response

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

With multiple alerts in place, residents across the affected states are advised to stay updated on weather forecast and follow safety guidelines issued by local authorities. As the monsoon continues to intensify, timely precautions can help reduce risks and ensure safety during the heavy downpours ahead.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India’s Squad For Australia Tour 2025: Gill Replaces Rohit As Captain, Kohli Returns

  2. AUS-W vs SL-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Toss Delayed, Gloomy Skies In Colombo

  3. New Zealand Vs Australia Highlights, 3rd T20I: Marsh Powers AUS To Series Win Against NZ, Gets Maiden T20I Ton

  4. India's Home Test Dominance Over West Indies Continues - Check Stats

  5. IND Vs WI, 1st Test: Mohammed Siraj, Dhruv Jurel Drive India To Dominant Innings And 140-Run Victory

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters 2025: Taylor Fritz Seals Nervy Win Over Fabian Marozsan; Casper Ruud Withdraws Injured

  2. China Open 2025: Pegula Seals Three-Set Win Over Navarro To Set Up Semi-Final Clash With Noskova

  3. Marin Cilic Vs Novak Djokovic, Shanghai Masters 2025: Serb Seals Straight-Sets Win In Opener

  4. Amanda Anisimova Vs Jasmine Paolini, China Open: Third Seed Rallies To Win, Sets Up Coco Gauff Semi-Final

  5. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Advances To Semi-Finals With Straight-Set Win Over Eva Lys

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. CPI (M) Reaches Out To Hindu Groups, Choosing Pragmatism Over Ideology In Kerala Politics

  2. Bhiwandi’s Looming Crisis: Powerloom Struggles, Fund Misallocation, And Housing Gaps

  3. Canada Theatre Halts Screening Of Indian Films After Violent Attacks

  4. DMK Condemns Vijay’s Remarks Challenging Arrest, Calls It Political Distraction

  5. Manipur Security Forces Arrest Four Militants, Including Self-Styled Chief Of Kuki Outfit

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Review | Predictable, Deeply Unfelt, And Hammed Up

  4. Lalanna's Song Review | An Unsettling Elegy And The Perils Of Cyclical Abuse

  5. Kantara The Legend: Chapter 1 Review | A Feast For The Eyes, Yet Emotionally Elusive

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  2. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  5. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

World News

  1. Pakistan Eyes NATO-Like Alliance Through Saudi Defence Pact

  2. Canada Theatre Halts Screening Of Indian Films After Violent Attacks

  3. Indonesia School Collapse: Three More Bodies Found, Death Toll Rises To Eight

  4. Trump Gives Hamas Ultimatum on Gaza Ceasefire Plan: 'Last Chance Before All Hell Breaks Loose'

  5. Fact Check: False Reports of Aid Ship Mikeno Breaking Israeli Blockade, Reaching Gaza Amid Flotilla Interceptions

Latest Stories

  1. Tamil Nadu Bans ‘Coldrif’ Cough Syrup After Child Deaths In MP And Rajasthan

  2. Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Are Engaged; Check Out Wedding Details

  3. Israel Prepares To Implement First Phase Of Trump-Backed Gaza Ceasefire Plan

  4. An End To The Gaza War: Can Peace Hold?

  5. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun-Janhvi Starrer Inches Towards Rs 15 Crore Mark

  6. Cyclone Shakti Approaches Maharashtra: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert Until October 7

  7. Daily Horoscope For October 4, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Aries, Leo, And Libra

  8. Weekly Horoscope, October 5-11, 2025: Career, Finance, and Relationship Insights for Aries, Gemini, and Libra