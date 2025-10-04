Heavy Rain Alert: UP, Bihar, and Jharkhand Brace for Continued Downpours

UP: Orange alert through October 5; Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi hit by thunderstorms and heavy showers
Bihar: Red alert in three districts; extreme rainfall (>20 cm per day) and flood threats until October 4
Jharkhand: Yellow alert through October 6; widespread rain with localized flooding risks in Ranchi, Dhanbad, Hazaribagh
Several northern and eastern states are set to face an intense spell of monsoon showers this week, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing fresh alerts for Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand. Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and localized flooding are expected to continue over the next few days, prompting authorities to urge residents to stay cautious and follow weather advisories.
Uttar Pradesh: Monsoon Comes Back Strong in Key Districts
Lucknow, Kanpur, and Varanasi are among more than 25 districts under an orange alert through October 5, as the southwest monsoon stages a vigorous comeback. In Lucknow, temperatures have eased from the recent heat wave to a comfortable 23–29 °C range, accompanied by intermittent thunderstorms and gusty winds of 40–50 km/h. Kanpur residents face similar conditions, with daily highs near 30 °C and frequent afternoon showers. Varanasi’s ghats will see heavy rain and lightning, disrupting the usual Ganga Aarti schedule.
IMD Forecast for Uttar Pradesh (Oct 3–7)
Light to moderate rain statewide, with heavy spells over western and central districts
Isolated hailstorms are possible in the eastern zones
Night temperatures dipping to 20–22 °C
Bihar: Red Alert for Extremely Heavy Rainfall
All 38 districts of Bihar are on yellow alert, with a red alert in West Champaran, Gaya, and Kaimur until October 4. Patna and Darbhanga experienced severe waterlogging on October 2, and heavy showers will intensify this weekend. The IMD warns of extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 20 cm in 24 hours in the red-alert districts, with very heavy downpours elsewhere. Temperatures in Patna are forecast to hover between 24 °C at night and 30 °C by day.
IMD Rain Forecast (Oct 3–7)
Deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is driving extreme rainfall
Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds up to 40 km/h
Farmers advised to halt crop operations; flood-prone roads at risk
Jharkhand: Widespread Showers and Localized Flood Risks
Jharkhand faces a yellow alert for heavy rain through October 6, with isolated very heavy showers in Ranchi, Dhanbad, and Hazaribagh. Ranchi’s temperatures remain mild at 18–26 °C, but continuous rain has raised the dam and river levels. Dhanbad will see scattered thunderstorms and downpours disrupting mining operations, while Hazaribagh’s wildlife sanctuaries may experience localized flooding.
IMD Rain Forecast (Oct 3–8)
Moderate rain over most districts; heavy spells in northern divisions
Lightning and 30–40 km/h winds accompany showers
Rainfall easing by October 8, clearing the way for cooler nights
With multiple alerts in place, residents across the affected states are advised to stay updated on weather forecast and follow safety guidelines issued by local authorities. As the monsoon continues to intensify, timely precautions can help reduce risks and ensure safety during the heavy downpours ahead.