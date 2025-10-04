Cyclone Shakti Explained: Forecast, Alerts, Impacts, Preparedness, Relief Measures, and Official IMD Updates

Cyclone Shakti, the first storm of 2025 over the Arabian Sea, prompts IMD warnings for Maharashtra's coast. Heavy rains, strong winds, and evacuation measures are underway in six districts.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Cyclone Shakti
Cyclone Shakti Explained: Forecast, Alerts, Impacts, Preparedness, Relief Measures, and Official IMD Updates
Summary
  • Cyclone Shakti formed over the Arabian Sea as the first storm of 2025

  • IMD predicts heavy rains and gusty winds along the Maharashtra coast

  • Local authorities issued warnings for six coastal districts

  • Evacuation plans and relief measures are in place

Cyclone Shakti has emerged as the first cyclonic storm of the season over the Arabian Sea, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue warnings for several districts in Maharashtra. The weather system poses a significant threat to coastal communities, with rough seas and heavy rainfall expected to continue until October 7.

What Is Cyclone Shakti?

Cyclone Shakti emerged from a low-pressure area over the Arabian Sea on October 2, 2025, and rapidly strengthened into a severe cyclonic storm. It is the first storm of the 2025 season in the North Indian Ocean basin. The name “Shakti” was contributed by Sri Lanka and follows the World Meteorological Organization’s naming convention for cyclonic systems in the region. Shakti marks the beginning of India’s crucial period for storm monitoring, as the Arabian Sea often spawns systems that can affect western coastal states.

This storm’s core is well defined in satellite images, revealing a tight swirl of clouds and heavy rainbands. Although it is currently centered roughly 270 km southwest of Naliya in Gujarat, its expansive outer rain bands extend hundreds of kilometers, posing threats of heavy rainfall and gusty winds to coastal cities and hinterlands alike. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) continues to track Shakti’s evolution using advanced satellite monitoring and ocean buoys that measure wind speed and sea conditions.

Cyclone Shakti Forecast: Path, Intensity, and IMD Updates

According to official IMD bulletins, Cyclone Shakti is expected to move west-southwestward and reach the northwest and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea regions by October 5. The storm will then recurve east-northeastward from Monday morning while gradually weakening. This trajectory suggests the cyclone will remain offshore, reducing the risk of direct landfall on the Indian coast.

The IMD has been closely monitoring the storm's development through satellite imagery, which shows a distinct vortex over the northeast Arabian Sea with scattered to broken cloud formations extending over the northern and central Arabian Sea regions. Weather prediction models indicate the system will continue its loop pattern over the Arabian Sea before eventually dissipating.

Government Warnings and Alerts for Cyclone Shakti

Several state and central agencies have issued warnings and alerts to minimize risks posed by Cyclone Shakti. In Maharashtra, the Relief and Rehabilitation department placed six coastal districts—Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg—under yellow and orange alerts from October 3 to 7. Yellow indicates the potential for trapping rains and gusty winds, while orange denotes more widespread heavy rainfall and stronger wind gusts.

Specific warnings include:

  • Wind Speeds: 45–65 km/h along the coast, increasing to 70 km/h in gusty bursts.

  • Sea Conditions: Very rough seas with wave heights of 3–4 meters, making fishing and maritime travel highly dangerous.

  • Rainfall: 100–200 mm of rain in coastal areas, with isolated locations receiving up to 300 mm.

The Gujarat state disaster management authority issued similar advisories for Kutch, Jamnagar, and Porbandar districts. Both state governments have urged fishermen and coastal communities to heed marine warnings and avoid venturing into open waters. The IMD’s color-coded alert system ensures clear communication:

  • Green: No significant impact expected.

  • Yellow: Be aware; possibility of moderate hazards.

  • Orange: Be prepared; high likelihood of danger.

  • Red: Take action; very dangerous conditions imminent.

Local authorities broadcast alerts through SMS, automated calls, and public address systems in villages and urban wards. Social media channels and news outlets also relay official advisories to reach as many residents as possible.

Preparedness Measures for Cyclone Shakti

The Maharashtra state government has activated comprehensive disaster management protocols in response to Cyclone Shakti. District administrations have been instructed to implement several critical preparedness measures:

  • Evacuation Planning: Authorities are preparing evacuation strategies for residents in coastal belts and flood-prone zones. Emergency shelters are being readied with adequate medical facilities and essential supplies.

  • Communication Systems: Public advisory systems have been activated to ensure the timely dissemination of weather updates and safety instructions to vulnerable communities.

  • Emergency Response Coordination: Local administrations are coordinating with police, fire brigade, and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to ensure rapid response capabilities during emergencies.

  • Resource Management: Essential relief items are being stockpiled and distribution systems strengthened at state and district levels to handle potential emergency situations.

The government has also issued specific guidelines for citizens, advising them to avoid unnecessary travel during peak rainfall hours and stay indoors during heavy downpours. Residents are encouraged to monitor official weather updates closely and follow municipal warnings regarding flooding or road closures.

As Cyclone Shakti moves across the Arabian Sea, continuous monitoring and coordinated action remain crucial. Authorities and residents are urged to stay informed through official IMD channels, local administration updates, and verified social media accounts to navigate this cyclone season safely.

