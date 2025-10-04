Cyclone Shakti Explained: Forecast, Alerts, Impacts, Preparedness, Relief Measures, and Official IMD Updates

Government Warnings and Alerts for Cyclone Shakti

Several state and central agencies have issued warnings and alerts to minimize risks posed by Cyclone Shakti. In Maharashtra, the Relief and Rehabilitation department placed six coastal districts—Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg—under yellow and orange alerts from October 3 to 7. Yellow indicates the potential for trapping rains and gusty winds, while orange denotes more widespread heavy rainfall and stronger wind gusts.

Specific warnings include:

Wind Speeds : 45–65 km/h along the coast, increasing to 70 km/h in gusty bursts.

Sea Conditions : Very rough seas with wave heights of 3–4 meters, making fishing and maritime travel highly dangerous.

Rainfall: 100–200 mm of rain in coastal areas, with isolated locations receiving up to 300 mm.

The Gujarat state disaster management authority issued similar advisories for Kutch, Jamnagar, and Porbandar districts. Both state governments have urged fishermen and coastal communities to heed marine warnings and avoid venturing into open waters. The IMD’s color-coded alert system ensures clear communication:

Green : No significant impact expected.

Yellow : Be aware; possibility of moderate hazards.

Orange : Be prepared; high likelihood of danger.

Red: Take action; very dangerous conditions imminent.

Local authorities broadcast alerts through SMS, automated calls, and public address systems in villages and urban wards. Social media channels and news outlets also relay official advisories to reach as many residents as possible.