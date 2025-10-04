Cyclone Shakti forms over the Arabian Sea; IMD issues alert for Maharashtra until October 7.
Heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and rough seas expected across Mumbai, Thane, and other districts.
Fishermen advised to stay ashore; disaster management systems activated in affected regions.
Maharashtra authorities have been put on alert as Cyclone ‘Shakti’ develops over the Arabian Sea, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy rainfall, strong winds, and rough sea conditions from 4 to 7 October, Economic Times reported.
Which Areas Are Under Warning And How Strong Are The Winds?
Coastal and interior districts including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg have been placed under a high to moderate alert. Wind speeds of 45–55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, were recorded along the northern Maharashtra coast on 3 October, and the IMD warned these could intensify as the cyclone progresses.
Sea Conditions And Coastal Safety
According to ET, the IMD has described sea conditions along the northern coast as extremely rough, expected to remain so until at least 5 October. Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea, with authorities urging boats to remain docked and those at sea to return immediately. Coastal residents, particularly in low-lying areas, have been asked to remain vigilant for tidal surges and waterlogging.
Heavy Rainfall In Interior Maharashtra
Beyond the coast, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected across interior districts. East Vidarbha and parts of Marathwada are likely to experience intense showers, while North Konkan faces flooding risks in low-lying areas due to dense cloud cover and moisture accumulation. These conditions may disrupt daily life, block roads, and damage crops.
What Measures Has The Government Taken?
In response, the Maharashtra government has directed district administrations to activate disaster management systems and prepare evacuation plans for residents in coastal and flood-prone zones. Authorities are also arranging shelters, medical facilities, and coordination with the police, fire brigade, and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).
Citizens have been advised to stock up on essentials, stay indoors during heavy rainfall, and follow official updates. The IMD and local authorities have stressed the importance of caution, noting that the cyclone’s exact path will become clearer in the coming days.
Impact On Urban Areas
Mumbai and neighbouring cities may experience intense rainfall leading to waterlogging and disruption of transport services. Residents are being urged to plan travel carefully, avoid unnecessary outdoor movement during downpours, and monitor municipal warnings regarding road closures and flooding.
Authorities continue to monitor Cyclone ‘Shakti’ closely and have urged both the public and local administrations to remain alert as the storm approaches.
(With inputs from Economic Times)