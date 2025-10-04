Cyclone Shakti Approaches Maharashtra: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert Until October 7

Cyclone Shakti intensifies in the Arabian Sea; IMD warns of heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and rough seas across Maharashtra.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
maharashtra cyclone alert cyclone shakti maharashtra 2025 what is cyclone shakti?
Coastal residents, particularly in low-lying areas, have been asked to remain vigilant for tidal surges and waterlogging. Photo: File photo; Representational image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Cyclone Shakti forms over the Arabian Sea; IMD issues alert for Maharashtra until October 7.

  • Heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and rough seas expected across Mumbai, Thane, and other districts.

  • Fishermen advised to stay ashore; disaster management systems activated in affected regions.

Maharashtra authorities have been put on alert as Cyclone ‘Shakti’ develops over the Arabian Sea, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy rainfall, strong winds, and rough sea conditions from 4 to 7 October, Economic Times reported.

Which Areas Are Under Warning And How Strong Are The Winds?

Coastal and interior districts including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg have been placed under a high to moderate alert. Wind speeds of 45–55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, were recorded along the northern Maharashtra coast on 3 October, and the IMD warned these could intensify as the cyclone progresses.

Road waterlogged as heavy rains continue to batter Mumbai - null
Mumbai Rains: City Battles Heavy Downpours as Red Alert Continues

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Sea Conditions And Coastal Safety

According to ET, the IMD has described sea conditions along the northern coast as extremely rough, expected to remain so until at least 5 October. Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea, with authorities urging boats to remain docked and those at sea to return immediately. Coastal residents, particularly in low-lying areas, have been asked to remain vigilant for tidal surges and waterlogging.

Heavy Rainfall In Interior Maharashtra

Beyond the coast, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected across interior districts. East Vidarbha and parts of Marathwada are likely to experience intense showers, while North Konkan faces flooding risks in low-lying areas due to dense cloud cover and moisture accumulation. These conditions may disrupt daily life, block roads, and damage crops.

Related Content
Related Content

What Measures Has The Government Taken?

In response, the Maharashtra government has directed district administrations to activate disaster management systems and prepare evacuation plans for residents in coastal and flood-prone zones. Authorities are also arranging shelters, medical facilities, and coordination with the police, fire brigade, and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Rains in Hyderabad - null
Hyderabad Rain Alert: Heavy Downpours Expected as State Remains on High Alert

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Citizens have been advised to stock up on essentials, stay indoors during heavy rainfall, and follow official updates. The IMD and local authorities have stressed the importance of caution, noting that the cyclone’s exact path will become clearer in the coming days.

Impact On Urban Areas

Mumbai and neighbouring cities may experience intense rainfall leading to waterlogging and disruption of transport services. Residents are being urged to plan travel carefully, avoid unnecessary outdoor movement during downpours, and monitor municipal warnings regarding road closures and flooding.

Authorities continue to monitor Cyclone ‘Shakti’ closely and have urged both the public and local administrations to remain alert as the storm approaches.

Cyclone Fengal Intensifies; Heavy Rain And Winds To Hit Tamil Nadu Coast - PTI
Cyclone Fengal Likely To Make Landfall Today, Red Alert For Tamil Nadu And Puducherry

BY Outlook News Desk

(With inputs from Economic Times)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 3: Jadeja’s Spin Puts WI On Rack As Rahul Pulls Off Brilliant Slip Catch

  2. New Zealand Vs Australia Cricket LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: NZ Hunt Series-Levelling Victory

  3. India Vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 3 Live Streaming: Check Ahmedabad's Hourly Weather Forecast Today

  4. India Vs West Indies 1st Test: Shubman Gill Makes Bold Declaration - Check State Of Play In Ahmedabad

  5. Nepal Women Vs Malaysia Women Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: NEP-W To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters 2025: Taylor Fritz Seals Nervy Win Over Fabian Marozsan; Casper Ruud Withdraws Injured

  2. China Open 2025: Pegula Seals Three-Set Win Over Navarro To Set Up Semi-Final Clash With Noskova

  3. Marin Cilic Vs Novak Djokovic, Shanghai Masters 2025: Serb Seals Straight-Sets Win In Opener

  4. Amanda Anisimova Vs Jasmine Paolini, China Open: Third Seed Rallies To Win, Sets Up Coco Gauff Semi-Final

  5. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Advances To Semi-Finals With Straight-Set Win Over Eva Lys

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. CPI (M) Reaches Out To Hindu Groups, Choosing Pragmatism Over Ideology In Kerala Politics

  2. Bhiwandi’s Looming Crisis: Powerloom Struggles, Fund Misallocation, And Housing Gaps

  3. Day In Pics: October 03, 2025

  4. BJP Calls Rahul Gandhi 'Flag-Bearer of Anti-India Forces' Over Colombia Remarks

  5. SIT Says Journalist Rajiv Pratap Died in Drunken Road Accident, Family Alleges Foul Play

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Review | Predictable, Deeply Unfelt, And Hammed Up

  4. Lalanna's Song Review | An Unsettling Elegy And The Perils Of Cyclical Abuse

  5. Kantara Chapter 1: Prabhas, Yash, Jr NTR And Others Hail Rishab Shetty Starrer; Call It 'Masterpiece'

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  2. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  5. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

World News

  1. Trump Gives Hamas Ultimatum on Gaza Ceasefire Plan: 'Last Chance Before All Hell Breaks Loose'

  2. Indian Diaspora And The Shifting Ground Beneath Their Feet

  3. Indonesia School Collapse: Three More Bodies Found, Death Toll Rises To Eight

  4. Pakistan Eyes NATO-Like Alliance Through Saudi Defence Pact

  5. Direct Flights Between India And China To Resume At The End Of The Month

Latest Stories

  1. Cyclone Shakti Approaches Maharashtra: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert Until October 7

  2. Daily Horoscope For October 4, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Aries, Leo, And Libra

  3. Weekly Horoscope, October 5-11, 2025: Career, Finance, and Relationship Insights for Aries, Gemini, and Libra

  4. Two Indian Men Sentenced To Prison And Caning For Singapore Hotel Robberies

  5. Federal Lawsuit Challenges Trump’s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee

  6. New Zealand Vs Australia Cricket LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: NZ Hunt Series-Levelling Victory

  7. Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 2: Rishab Shetty Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark

  8. Delhi NCR Rain Forecast: Weekend Weather Settles Before Major Western Disturbance