Hyderabad Rain Alert: Heavy Downpours Expected as State Remains on High Alert

State-Wide Weather Alert

Telangana rain alert encompasses widespread orange and yellow warnings across the state. Telangana weather forecast indicates light to moderate rain at most places from September 26-27, with heavy to very heavy rainfall in several northern and central districts.

Orange Alert Districts (Heavy to Very Heavy Rain):

September 26: Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Warangal, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar

September 27: Multiple northern districts continuing with yellow alerts

Yellow Alert Districts include Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and surrounding areas with heavy rainfall at isolated places.