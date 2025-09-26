Hyderabad Rain Alert: Heavy Downpours Expected as State Remains on High Alert

Hyderabad faces moderate rain today, with heavy downpours expected September 27-28
Orange alerts issued for multiple Telangana districts; state on high alert
CM orders emergency measures, including evacuations and traffic restrictions
Thunderstorms with 40-50 kmph winds forecast; rainfall activity continues through October 2
Hyderabad weather today shows overcast skies with temperatures ranging from 20°C minimum to 27°C maximum on Friday, September 26, 2025. Weather in Hyderabad today features generally cloudy conditions with moderate rain continuing throughout the day. Current humidity remains high at 87-100% with moderate wind activity.
The city recorded trace amounts of rainfall in the past 24 hours, but conditions are set to intensify significantly over the next 48 hours. The Hyderabad temperature has dropped 5°C below normal due to persistent cloud cover and intermittent showers.
IMD Rain Alert and Warnings
IMD rain alert in Hyderabad has issued comprehensive warnings for the next several days with orange and yellow alerts across multiple Telangana districts. Heavy rain in Hyderabad is forecast to intensify significantly from September 27-28, with the IMD predicting generally cloudy skies with heavy rain during this period.
IMD rain forecast for Hyderabad shows:
September 26: Moderate rain with temperatures 20-27°C and generally cloudy skies
September 27: Heavy rain expected with temperatures dropping to 20-26°C
September 28: Heavy rain continuing with similar temperature patterns 20-26°C
September 29-30: Light rain or drizzle with gradual improvement and temperatures rising to 21-28°C
State-Wide Weather Alert
Telangana rain alert encompasses widespread orange and yellow warnings across the state. Telangana weather forecast indicates light to moderate rain at most places from September 26-27, with heavy to very heavy rainfall in several northern and central districts.
Orange Alert Districts (Heavy to Very Heavy Rain):
September 26: Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Warangal, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar
September 27: Multiple northern districts continuing with yellow alerts
Yellow Alert Districts include Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and surrounding areas with heavy rainfall at isolated places.
Emergency Measures and Government Response
Hyderabad weather alert has prompted Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to place the entire state administration on high alert. Emergency measures include:
Evacuation Preparations: Officials directed to evacuate residents from low-lying and flood-prone areas to relief camps if needed
Traffic Safety: Traffic movement halted on flooded roads with causeways under safety review
Power Safety: The Electricity Department is instructed to remove hanging or damaged wires and ensure an uninterrupted power supply
Educational Institutions: Special attention for schools during the Dasara holidays to ensure student safety in case of flooding
Weather System Analysis
Hyderabad weather update attributes the intensified rainfall to active monsoon conditions with thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph across all Telangana districts. The weather pattern is expected to persist through early October with varying intensities.
Hyderabad weather forecast shows a 7-day outlook with continued wet conditions:
October 1: Light rain or drizzle continuing
Extended rainfall activity expected through October 2 with periodic intensity variations
Residents are strongly advised to stay indoors during intense rainfall spells, avoid unnecessary travel, and monitor official weather updates. The combination of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds poses significant risks to outdoor activities and transportation across the state.