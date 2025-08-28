Telangana Floods: Unprecedented Rainfall Triggers Major Rescue Operations

Telangana is currently battling severe flash floods triggered by unprecedented heavy rainfall across multiple districts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange alerts for the state, with emergency rescue operations underway to save hundreds of stranded residents.
Record-Breaking Rainfall and Affected Areas
The state witnessed exceptional downpours between August 26-27, with Argonda station in Kamareddy district recording an alarming 42 cm of rainfall. Multiple locations across Kamareddy, Nirmal, and Medak districts received over 20 cm each, causing widespread devastation. Tekmal in Medak district recorded 183.3 mm, while other severely affected areas include Bodagat ESS (176.8 mm) and Shankarampet A (171.8 mm).
The heavy rainfall in Telangana has been attributed to a low-pressure area formed over Odisha, which triggered continuous downpours across northern and central districts. The IMD has extended weather forecasts with warnings remaining in effect until August 29.
Massive Rescue Operations and Emergency Response
The Telangana floods have prompted deployment of 12 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams and 4 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to the worst-affected districts. The Indian Army has also joined rescue operations, working alongside local teams to restore connectivity.
In Kamareddy district, approximately 500 people have been evacuated from inundated areas, with SDRF successfully rescuing 10 workers at Boggu Gudise and five individuals at Gunkal Village. The situation became critical when 14 people remained stranded on rooftops in Medak's Doopsingh Thanda village, with helicopter rescue operations requested.
Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar urged Defense Minister Rajnath Singh to deploy Indian Air Force helicopters for rescuing about 30 people stranded in Kamareddy and Rajanna-Sircilla districts. The request was approved, with IAF officials at Hakimpet directed to deploy helicopters for rescue missions.
Infrastructure Impact and Transportation Disruptions
The Telangana rains have severely disrupted transportation networks. National Highway 44 between Hyderabad and Adilabad is submerged at two points in Kamareddy district. Railway services have been suspended after floodwaters damaged tracks at Rameshwarpally in Bhiknoor mandal.
Hyderabad has experienced significant waterlogging and traffic disruptions, with the Outer Ring Road (ORR) particularly affected. Areas including Gachibowli, Madhapur, and IT hubs faced severe traffic congestion due to flooded roads.
Safety Measures and Government Response
Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed authorities to establish a 24/7 control room in the Secretariat to monitor the rain situation. Educational institutions in several districts have been declared closed, with Medak district collector announcing holidays for all schools on August 28.
The IMD alert for Telangana includes orange warnings for very heavy rainfall (115.6 mm to 204.5 mm) in Mulugu and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts, with yellow alerts issued for multiple other districts. Authorities have advised residents to avoid low-lying areas and plan travel cautiously during this period.
The Hyderabad rain alert system remains active, with GHMC and disaster response teams continuously monitoring waterlogged areas and providing relief measures to affected residents.