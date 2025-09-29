Mumbai Rains: City Battles Heavy Downpours as Red Alert Continues

Maharashtra Rain Alert: Red Warning in 7 Districts, Mumbai Included; 10 Dead, 11,800 Evacuated Amid Heavy Rains

Mumbai Rains
Road waterlogged as heavy rains continue to batter Mumbai
Summary
  • Mumbai faces its third consecutive day of heavy rains, with the red alert continuing.

  • Season's rainfall reaches 3,077mm, 772.6mm above average; Colaba records 214mm in 33 hours.

  • Schools closed in Palghar; transport services are delayed but operational.

  • Orange alert continues through September 30 as depression moves toward the Arabian Sea.

Current Weather Conditions: Mumbai weather today shows overcast skies with heavy to very heavy rainfall continuing across the city on Monday, September 29, 2025. Weather in Mumbai today features temperatures ranging from 25°C to 28°C with high humidity at 89% and southwesterly winds at 14.8 km/h. The city experiences ongoing rain with thunderstorms as the depression system maintains its intensity over the region.

Mumbai rains today are part of a three-day continuous spell that began Saturday night, with the city recording exceptional rainfall totals. Current conditions show cloudy skies with periods of rain throughout Monday, with orange alert remaining in effect for intense downpours.

IMD Weather Alerts and Warnings

IMD rain alert in Mumbai maintains red alerts for multiple districts , including Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Pune on Monday. Mumbai weather alert warns of extremely heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph through the day.

Red Alert Districts (September 29):

  • Mumbai City and Suburban - Extremely heavy rainfall is likely.

  • Thane, Palghar, Raigad - Very heavy to extremely heavy downpours

  • Pune, Nashik - Thunderstorms with lightning

Orange Alert remains for Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Bhandara, Ratnagiri, Satara, and Sindhudurg with very heavy rainfall and squally winds predicted.

What Causes Floods? Exploring Prevention, Preparedness, and Response

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Transportation and Infrastructure Status

Mumbai rains have caused moderate disruption to city transport systems:

Railway Services:

  • Central Railway trains are running 10-15 minutes late.

  • Harbour Line delayed by 5-10 minutes.

  • Western Railway continues on schedule without major disruptions

Road Conditions:

  • Waterlogging reported in Byculla, Andheri, Mulund, and Govandi.

  • Major arterial routes experienced temporary submersion on Sunday.

  • Traffic movement remains largely smooth on Monday morning

Maharashtra Rains: Heavy Downpours Expected Through Weekend as Low-Pressure System Approaches

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Emergency Measures and School Closures

Mumbai weather update includes comprehensive emergency responses across the state. All schools and colleges in Palghar district remain closed on Monday due to red alert conditions. The State Emergency Operation Centre has directed all district administrations to remain on high alert until September 30.

Government Advisory includes:

  • Avoid unnecessary travel and stay indoors during intense spells.

  • Do not take shelter under trees during thunderstorms.

  • Refrain from crossing waterlogged roads or bridges.

  • Follow official instructions and avoid flood-prone areas.

Mumbai Weather Today: Moderate Rain With Thunderstorms Expected
Mumbai Weather Today: Moderate Rain With Thunderstorms Expected

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Air Quality and Extended Forecast

Mumbai air quality shows AQI at 80 (Satisfactory) due to rainfall washing out pollutants. The continuous precipitation has significantly improved air quality from pre-monsoon levels.

Mumbai rain forecast indicates the weather system will persist through the week:

  • September 30: Heavy rainfall continuing with an orange alert

  • October 1-2: Moderate rain with gradual improvement

  • Extended outlook: Weather activity linked to depression over west Vidarbha moving toward the northeast Arabian Sea

The Mumbai weather forecast warns that this intense rainfall spell represents one of the heaviest September downpours in recent years, with authorities urging maximum precaution during the ongoing adverse weather conditions.

Published At:
