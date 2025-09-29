Mumbai Rains: City Battles Heavy Downpours as Red Alert Continues

IMD Weather Alerts and Warnings

IMD rain alert in Mumbai maintains red alerts for multiple districts , including Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Pune on Monday. Mumbai weather alert warns of extremely heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph through the day.

Red Alert Districts (September 29):

Mumbai City and Suburban - Extremely heavy rainfall is likely.

Thane, Palghar, Raigad - Very heavy to extremely heavy downpours

Pune, Nashik - Thunderstorms with lightning

Orange Alert remains for Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Bhandara, Ratnagiri, Satara, and Sindhudurg with very heavy rainfall and squally winds predicted.