Mumbai Weather Today: Moderate Rain With Thunderstorms Expected

Mumbai Weather Forecast: The IMD forecast for Mumbai predicts thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph along with moderate rainfall throughout today.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
IMD Mumbai Weather Alert Today
Summary
  • Mumbai experiences moderate rain with a 26-30°C temperature range today.

  • IMD warns of thunderstorms with gusty winds reaching 40 kmph

  • High humidity at 85% makes the temperature feel like 33°C.

  • Heavier rainfall is expected September 26-27 across the region.

The temperatureTemperature in Mumbai today ranges from a minimum of 26°C to a maximum of 30°C. The Mumbai temperature today feels like 34°C due to high humidity levels at 85%. Current atmospheric pressure stands at 1010 mb with moderate wind speeds of 1-6 km/h from the west-northwest direction

IMD Weather Alert and Forecast

The IMD forecast for Mumbai predicts thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph along with moderate rainfall throughout today. Mumbai weather alert indicates possibilities of localized waterlogging in low-lying areas during peak shower timings.

Weather in Mumbai today features sunrise at 6:27 AM and sunset at 6:34 PM with 12 hours and 7 minutes of daylight. The UV index remains at 8, classified as very high, requiring sun protection during breaks between rain.

Weekly Weather Outlook

Mumbai weekly weather forecast shows consistent temperature patterns with highs between 28-30°C and lows around 24-27°C throughout the week. September 26-27 is expected to witness heavier rainfall with wind speeds reaching 20-39 kmph as monsoon activity intensifies.

Mumbai rains are expected to continue intermittently through the week, with 13-15 rainy days anticipated for September. Air quality remains moderate with AQI at 49-56, though visibility is reduced to 3 km due to mist and cloud cover.

Advisory for Residents

The Mumbai weather update suggests residents should carry rain protection and exercise caution during travel as wet conditions may affect road visibility. Current rainfall data shows 52.2 mm recorded in the past 24 hours at Belapur, indicating active monsoon conditions.

Mumbai weather report indicates the city will experience typical late-monsoon patterns with 320-347 mm average rainfall expected through September. Monsoon withdrawal from Mumbai is expected to begin in early October, later than normal seasonal patterns.

Residents are advised to stay updated with hourly forecasts as weather conditions may change rapidly during active monsoon periods, affecting daily commute and outdoor activities.

