Maharashtra Rains: Heavy Downpours Expected Through Weekend as Low-Pressure System Approaches

Maharashtra faces heavy rain from September 27-29 due to Bay of Bengal low-pressure system
33 districts under yellow alert; orange alerts for eastern districts expecting extremely heavy rain
Mumbai faces flash flood warnings with 92% rain probability September 28
Monsoon withdrawal delayed until October 5; dam water levels rising across state
Maharashtra weather today shows cloudy skies with light to moderate rain across various districts on Friday, September 26, 2025. Weather in Maharashtra today features temperatures ranging from 26-29°C in most regions with high humidity levels and increasing cloud cover. The state is experiencing the impact of a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal that is moving westward.
Current Weather Conditions
Mumbai rains continue with patchy rain and temperatures between 26-28.6°C today. Current conditions show afternoon showers with 90% probability and air quality improving from yesterday's moderate levels to AQI 53. Visibility remains reduced due to overcast conditions across the Konkan region.
IMD Weather Alert for Maharashtra
IMD weather alert in Maharashtra has issued comprehensive warnings with yellow alerts for 33 districts across the state. Maharashtra rain alert warns of heavy to very heavy rainfall intensifying from September 27-29 due to the low-pressure system expected to concentrate into a depression by September 26.
Region-wise alerts include:
Orange Alert Districts (September 27-28):
Yavatmal, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli - Very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall expected
Konkan districts - Heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy downpours
Yellow Alert Districts (September 26-28):
Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg - Thunderstorms with heavy rainfall and gusty winds 30-40 kmph
Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur - Heavy to very heavy rainfall in ghat areas
Marathwada districts - Thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds
Maharashtra Weekly Weather Forecast
Maharashtra weekly weather forecast shows intensifying conditions through the weekend:
September 26: Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms at isolated places, temperatures 26-30°C
September 27: Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra, with extremely heavy rain in Raigad and Ratnagiri
September 28: Heavy to very heavy rainfall continuing with flash flood warnings for Mumbai and surrounding areas
September 29: Heavy rainfall persists in Konkan and the western ghats, with 91% rain probability in Mumbai
September 30: Tons of rain expected with 89% precipitation probability and potential flooding conditions
Monsoon Withdrawal Delayed
Maharashtra weather update confirms that the southwest monsoon withdrawal is delayed until at least October 5, significantly later than the normal withdrawal date. This delay is attributed to the active low-pressure system and favorable conditions for continued rainfall activity across the state.
The Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR) stated that South Vidarbha and adjoining Marathwada areas will receive moderate rainfall from September 26 afternoon, with districts including Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Yavatmal, and Nanded expected to witness significant showers.
Safety Measures and Agricultural Advisory
Maharashtra weather forecast includes comprehensive safety guidelines:
Dam Water Levels: Authorities warn of possible rise in water levels in dams across South Marathwada, Konkan, and Western Maharashtra ghat regions, which could trigger flooding in rivers and streams
Agricultural Advisory: The state agriculture department has advised farmers to plan operations according to weather forecasts and safeguard harvested crops from rain and gusty winds
Urban Flooding Risk: Mumbai and the Konkan region face flash flood warnings from Saturday evening through Tuesday morning, with 92% rain probability and up to 3.16 inches of rainfall expected on September 28
State Disaster Management: The State Disaster Management Department has urged citizens to remain alert and follow safety instructions issued by local authorities during this active weather period.
Residents are advised to avoid unnecessary travel during intense rainfall periods, especially in ghat sections and low-lying areas prone to waterlogging and flooding.