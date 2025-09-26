West Bengal Weather Update: Depression Approaches as Durga Puja Celebrations Begin

Expect cloudy skies, moderate rain in South Bengal, high humidity (94%), and light north winds. Kolkata faces light to moderate rain with reduced visibility.

West Bengal Weather Update
The West Bengal weather forecast for Friday, September 26, 2025, indicates generally cloudy skies with moderate rainfall across South Bengal districts. The weather in West Bengal today features temperatures ranging from a minimum of 26°C to a maximum of 32°C, with high humidity at 94% and gentle winds from the north at 6.86 km/h.

Kolkata rain alert shows current conditions with light to moderate rainfall continuing throughout the day. The city recorded trace amounts of precipitation in recent hours, with atmospheric pressure at 1004 mb and visibility reduced due to overcast conditions.

West Bengal: Depression Formation Alert

West Bengal weather alert warns of a significant weather system developing over the Bay of Bengal. IMD weather forecast for West Bengal indicates a low-pressure area has formed over the north and central Bay of Bengal, which is very likely to intensify into a depression by September 26.

The depression is expected to make landfall across the South Odisha-North Andhra Pradesh coasts around September 27 morning. This system will bring widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy downpours across West Bengal through October 2.

Durga Puja Weather Forecast

The weather in West Bengal during Durga Puja presents challenging conditions for festival celebrations. Kolkata Durga Puja weather forecast shows:

  • September 26 (Today): Generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain - temperatures 26-32°C

  • September 27 (Mahalaya): Heavy rainfall (7-11cm) likely at isolated places over South 24 Parganas and Jhargram districts with thunderstorms and gusty winds 30-40 kmph

  • September 28-29 (Panchami-Sasthi): Light to moderate rain continuing with the possibility of a few heavy spells during the period

  • September 30-October 2 (Saptami-Navami): Light to moderate rain/thundershower persists with heavy rainfall towards the end of the period

Regional Impact and Warnings

West Bengal weather forecast shows the most significant weather is expected on September 27, with heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places, specifically over South 24 Parganas, Jhargram, East and West Midnapore districts.

Yellow Alert has been issued for Kolkata on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph. The IMD has warned of traffic congestion, waterlogging in low-lying areas, and poor visibility during intense rainfall spells.

September weather patterns indicate 15-22 rainy days expected across the state with approximately 255mm total rainfall for the month. Current conditions show 17 rainy days against 13 dry days with average temperatures between 26-33°C.

Safety Measures and Precautions

West Bengal weather update includes comprehensive safety guidelines:

  • Marine Warning: Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea along the West Bengal coasts until September 27 due to rough sea conditions

  • Lightning Safety: People are advised not to take shelter under trees or electric poles and to avoid contact with water bodies during thunderstorms

  • Urban Areas: Authorities warn of severe waterlogging and inundation of low-lying areas and underpass roads, with traffic congestion expected

  • Travel Advisory: Residents are advised to avoid unnecessary travel during intense rainfall periods and monitor official weather updates regularly

The current weather system comes just days after Kolkata experienced its heaviest rainfall in 40 years on September 22-23, which caused significant flooding and damage to Durga Puja pandals under construction. Festival organizers are taking extra precautions to protect pandals and ensure devotee safety during the upcoming celebrations.

