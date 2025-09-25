Kolkata Durga Puja Weather Forecast: Challenging Conditions Ahead for Festival Celebrations

Kolkata faces a wet and windy Durga Puja 2025 with record-breaking rainfall, continuous showers, and thunderstorms forecast through October 2. IMD alerts warn of heavy rain, gusty winds, and waterlogging as pandals brace for challenging festival conditions.

Kolkata Rains
Weather: Rain in Kolkata | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Kolkata records third-highest September rainfall since 1978 with 251.4mm in 24 hours

  • Durga Puja festival faces challenging weather with continuous rain forecast through October 2

  • A fresh low-pressure system is expected September 25-27, bringing more heavy rainfall

  • Air quality improves to Moderate (AQI 91) due to rainfall; pandal damage reported

Kolkata weather today shows overcast conditions with temperatures ranging from 26°C to 31°C on Thursday, September 25, 2025. Weather in Kolkata today features generally cloudy skies with light rain and thundershowers continuing throughout the day. Humidity remains high at 79% with wind speeds at 10 km/h and visibility at 8 km due to misty conditions.

Current Weather Conditions

The city is experiencing intermittent light showers with thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph at isolated places across South Bengal districts. Current atmospheric pressure stands stable with UV index at 4, providing some relief from direct sun exposure.

Record-Breaking Rainfall Impact

Heavy rain in Kolkata on September 22-23 created unprecedented chaos, with the city recording 251.4mm rainfall in 24 hours—the third-highest September rainfall since 1978. This deluge was exceeded only by 369.6mm on September 28, 1978, and 259.5mm on September 26, 1986.

Waterlogging in Kolkata affected major areas, with Garia Kamdahari recording 332mm, Jodhpur Park 285mm, and Kalighat 280mm of rainfall. Flooding in Kolkata brought life to a standstill, causing 12 deaths, mostly from electrocution, and severe disruption to Metro, railway, and air services.

Durga Puja Weather Forecast

Kolkata Durga Puja weather forecast indicates challenging conditions during the festival period. According to IMD's Special Bulletin for Durga Puja 2025, the weather outlook shows:

  • September 26-29 (Pre-Puja Period): Generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain/thundershowers at many places. Heavy rainfall (7-11cm) is likely at one or two places over coastal districts on some days. Temperature ranges from 29-32°C maximum and 25-28°C minimum.

  • September 30-October 2 (Main Puja Days): Light to moderate rain/thundershowers continuing with the possibility of a few spells of light to moderate rain towards the end of the period. Temperature expected around 30-32°C maximum and 26-28°C minimum.

Weather During Durga Puja Days

The weather in Kolkata during Durga Puja will be particularly challenging with intermittent rainfall throughout the festival. The Met department has warned that thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph are likely, potentially disrupting evening pandal hopping activities.

Kolkata Durga Puja weather shows that Mahasasthi (September 28) onwards will see generally cloudy skies with thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall is specifically forecast for September 27 over districts including South 24 Parganas, Jhargram, Purba, and Paschim Medinipur.

Fresh Weather System Alert

IMD weather alert in Kolkata warns of another low-pressure area forming over the north-central Bay of Bengal around September 25, which may concentrate into a depression by September 26 and cross the south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts around September 27. This system will bring a fresh spell of widespread rain over South Bengal from September 25-27.

Air Quality Status

Kolkata AQI currently stands at 91, classified as the Moderate category with PM2.5 at 30 µg/m³ and PM10 at 56 µg/m³. The continuous rainfall has helped improve air quality from recent poor levels, though sensitive individuals should remain cautious during outdoor festival activities.

Weekly AQI analysis shows improvement from previous days, with readings ranging from 59 to 84 over the past week. Carbon monoxide levels measure 372-523 ppb with acceptable ozone concentrations at 9-10 ppb.

Pujo Pandal Damage and Preparations

Kolkata rains alert has caused significant damage to famous Durga Puja pandals, including Singhi Park, Hatibagan Nabin Pally, Chaltabagan Sorbojonin, and Nalin Sarkar Street. Waterlogging affected major pandals like Maddox Square, Tridhara Sammilani, and Bullygunge Cultural Association.

The West Bengal government has preponed Durga Puja holidays by two days due to weather disruptions, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announcing virtual inaugurations from her Kolkata residence.

Organizers and electricians remain on high alert as the crucial festival period approaches, with authorities advising residents to carry umbrellas and plan pandal visits accordingly during the wet weather conditions.

Published At:
Tags

MOST POPULAR

WATCH

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

PHOTOS

