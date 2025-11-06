Club Brugge Vs Barcelona, Champions League: Forbs, Yamal Force Gazelles, Blaugrana To 3-3 Draw
Barcelona were held to a 3-3 draw at Club Brugge in a rollercoaster Champions League clash, with goals flying back and forth throughout. Brugge struck first through Nicola Tresoldi before Ferran Torres equalised, only for Carlos Forbs to restore the hosts’ lead at the break. Lamine Yamal levelled after the hour mark, but Forbs’ second and an own goal from Christos Tzolis put Brugge ahead again. A stoppage-time effort from Romeo Vermant was ruled out by VAR, leaving the spoils shared in a pulsating contest that saw Barcelona struggle under pressure and Hansi Flick’s side come from behind three times.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
CLOSE