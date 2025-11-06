Football

Club Brugge Vs Barcelona, Champions League: Forbs, Yamal Force Gazelles, Blaugrana To 3-3 Draw

Barcelona were held to a 3-3 draw at Club Brugge in a rollercoaster Champions League clash, with goals flying back and forth throughout. Brugge struck first through Nicola Tresoldi before Ferran Torres equalised, only for Carlos Forbs to restore the hosts’ lead at the break. Lamine Yamal levelled after the hour mark, but Forbs’ second and an own goal from Christos Tzolis put Brugge ahead again. A stoppage-time effort from Romeo Vermant was ruled out by VAR, leaving the spoils shared in a pulsating contest that saw Barcelona struggle under pressure and Hansi Flick’s side come from behind three times.

UEFA Champions League: Club Brugge vs Barcelona
Brugge's Carlos Forbs, left, fights for the ball with Barcelona's Alejandro Balde during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Club Brugge and Barcelona in Bruges, Belgium. | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert
UEFA Champions League: Barcelona vs Club Brugge
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, left, and Brugge's Joaquin Seys fight for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Club Brugge and Barcelona in Bruges, Belgium. | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert
Champions League 2025-26: Club Brugge vs Barcelona
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, right, celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Club Brugge and Barcelona in Bruges, Belgium. | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert
Champions League 2025-26: Barcelona vs Club Brugge
Brugge's Romeo Vermant, left, and Barcelona's goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny tussle for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Club Brugge and Barcelona in Bruges, Belgium. | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Club Brugge vs Barcelona
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, celebrates his teams third goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Club Brugge and Barcelona in Bruges, Belgium. | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert
UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Barcelona vs Club Brugge
Brugge's Carlos Forbs celebrates after scoring his sides third goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Club Brugge and Barcelona in Bruges, Belgium. | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert
Champions League Soccer Match: Club Brugge vs Barcelona
Brugge's Carlos Forbs, right, scores his sides second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Club Brugge and Barcelona in Bruges, Belgium. | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert
Champions League Soccer Match: Barcelona vs Club Brugge
Barcelona's Ferran Torres, left, celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Club Brugge and Barcelona in Bruges, Belgium. | Photo; AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert
Belgium Soccer Champions League: Club Brugge vs Barcelona
Brugge's Nicolo Tresoldi, second left, scores the opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Club Brugge and Barcelona in Bruges, Belgium. | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert
Belgium Soccer Champions League: Barcelona vs Club Brugge
Barcelona's Marcus Rashford, left, fights for the ball with Brugge's Joel Ordonez during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Club Brugge and Barcelona in Bruges, Belgium. | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert
