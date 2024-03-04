Child Mauled To Death By Stray Dogs: Del HC Seeks Authorities' Stand On Plea For Rs 50L Compensation

The Delhi High Court said on Monday stray dogs are becoming a menace and sought the stand of the authorities here on a petition for a Rs 50 lakh compensation by the father of a one-and-a-half-year-old girl who was allegedly mauled to death by a pack of canines last month.

Justice Subramonium Prasad issued notice to the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) as well as the city government and the police and sought a status report from them with regard to the steps taken to ensure that such incidents do not take place again.

The toddler was sitting outside her home in the Dhobi Ghat area of Tughlaq Lane, when four to five dogs attacked her, dragged her for several metres and mauled her.

"The problem is people are coming in the vans and feeding the dogs. Because of that dogs have become too territorial and they attack anybody. They are becoming a menace for the pedestrians," the court said.

"Feeding strays may be good but you are taking away their capacity to go and find their own food. They have nothing else to do," added the court.

The counsel for the petitioner said in the instant case, dogs were being fed in a children's park, putting children at risk.

The court directed that CCTV footage of the relevant time be preserved.