Abhijeet Dipke Says Ready To Show Boston University Degree, Challenges PM Modi

Abhijeet Dipke says he is ready to show his Boston University degree and documents amid questions over his education.
Dipke challenges Prime Minister Narendra Modi to show his degree while responding to claims circulating on social media.
The controversy also includes questions over Dipke’s education funding, scholarship and student loan.
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has said he is ready to show his Boston University degree amid questions over his education, but wants Prime Minister Narendra Modi to show his degree as well.
Dipke responded on Monday after social media users and podcast discussions questioned whether he had studied at Boston University. He said he had documents to establish his credentials and challenged those questioning him to ask Modi to disclose his degree.
“Hello everyone, I’ve been seeing for the last few days that people have been calling me a fraud and saying I never went to Boston University. I am ready to show my degree. But will your Pawpaw show his degree?” he said.
“Tomorrow I will show you my degree. Ask your Pawpaw to show his degree. Is that right? Are you ready? So you request your Pawpaw to show his degree. And I am ready. I have all the documents,” he added.
Social media posts question Dipke's education
Some social media users have claimed that Dipke never travelled to the United States to pursue a degree.
One X user sought to challenge his account by pointing to Boston University's Fall 2024 examination schedule. The user pointed to examinations scheduled from December 16 to December 20, 2024, and claimed Dipke was at Chicago airport on December 11, travelling back to India for AAP election duty.
Questions were also raised over how Dipke's education in the US was funded. A Surat-based RTI activist sought an investigation into the finances of Dipke's father, Bhagwanrao Dipke, questioning how a junior engineer's salary could have funded his son's higher education in the US.
Dipke has said he received a scholarship from Boston University and took an education loan that remains to be repaid.
"I have received a scholarship from Boston University for my education. I have also taken an education loan for my studies; it is still pending and has to be repaid. Everyone is free to investigate," Dipke had said.
Dipke shares videos from his time at Boston University
Dipke also posted two videos on X showing his time at Boston University. One appeared to show his last day at the university, while the other showed one of his professors during a class.
“How do I tell these losers about the kind of fun I had at BU? Even my 80-year-old professor was cooler than Pawpaw’s IT Cell.”
Dipke also shared what appeared to be a screenshot of a login code for his Boston University account, claiming that people were trying to access it while questions over his degree continued.
“Half of them are busy claiming I don’t have a degree from BU. The other half are busy trying to hack my official BU account.”
“At least pick a conspiracy and stick to it. Also get a life guys!!”
In another post, Dipke shared an article written about him by Boston University and questioned why Delhi University does not promote Modi as an alumnus.
“Boston University published an article about me for being their alumnus. Why doesn’t DU proudly celebrate Modi as their alumnus? He is, after all, the Prime Minister of India. Shouldn’t they be flexing about it instead of trying to hide his degree?" he wrote.
The education controversy comes as Dipke has launched his ‘School Theek Karo’ campaign, aimed at improving government schools in villages.
As part of the campaign, Dipke and his team conducted their first audit at a government school in his native village of Santuk Pimpri in Maharashtra's Hingoli district. During the visit, he interacted with young girls and sought their feedback on the school's amenities.