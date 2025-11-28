Inside Mumbai’s Underworld: Rakesh Maria Reveals Samad Khan’s Reign of Terror in Arthur Road Jail

What next? A police complaint? But the scoundrels could be keeping a watch over them. It could invite disaster. If Samad was so at home in jail, the situation at the police station may not be any different! Around 1.45 p.m., the messenger was at their door again, accompanied by some nastier characters. They ordered the father and son to take out their Jeep. With Nazir at the wheel, all of them reached Arthur Road Jail. As in the morning, the name Samad Khan was like ‘open sesame’. The gate opened immediately, and they were in Samad’s court. He was using even the telephone line in the room, and a jail official was present to take care of all his needs. Samad Khan thundered, ‘Jameel ke khoon ke mamle mein mere khilaf Dongri Police Station ke Pathak ke paas kisne complaint darj ki hai (Who has filed a complaint against me in the Dongri Police Station with Officer Pathak in the matter of Jameel’s murder)?’ Gulam answered that it was perhaps Farooque, the brother of the deceased Jameel, who could have made the complaint. ‘Achha?’ asked a sneering Samad, and added, ‘Farooque ko lao!’ Is that so? Get Farooque, Samad ordered his minions, and they brought Farooque. Samad asked him the same question, and Farooque pointed to Gulam Hussein. Immediately, Samad jumped to his feet and slapped Gulam Hussein hard. Another man joined him. He was Abdul Kunju.