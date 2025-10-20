Thamma Box Office Prediction: Here's How Much Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna's Horror Comedy Is Likely To Earn

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Thamma will hit the theatres on October 21, 2025
It is expected to have a strong opening
The film marks Maddock Films' second horror comedy after Stree 2
Maddock Films' horror comedy universe is back with its new offering, titled Thamma. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, the horror comedy is all set to hit the big screens on October 21, 2025. The buzz around the movie is positive and it is expected to have a strong start on Day 1 as there are no major releases clashing with Thamma. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa is also releasing on the same day, but Ayushmann starrer is having the upper hand. Producer and film business expert Girish Johar has weighed in on Thamma's box office collection prediction for Day 1.
How much will Thamma collect on Day 1?
Girish Johar said, "I would be happy if the film opens around at Rs 15-20 crore. Tomorrow it will pick up, but as soon as the Diwali festivities end, the numbers might be low."
When asked if the film is crucial for Ayushmann's trajectory, he said, "Every film of every actor or star is important. Nowadays theatrical releases are becoming very tough and audiences are choosy on what film they want to watch."
"It's a big Diwali window and Ayushmann is lucky to get this slot. I really hope that he can reach maximum numbers," Johar added.
"It's a family film. Though promotions are muted, but I believe that if the content is good, it will draw audiences, especially families. Box office is very dynamic. Even if its starts slow, but the numbers will increase by evening if the reviews are positive," he said further.
Ayushmann's last release was Dream Girl 2 (2023). Its first-day box office collection in India was reportedly Rs 10.69 crore and lifetime haul was Rs Rs 106.71 crore. Thamma is expected to outperform the collections of the 2023 film.
Thamma has been helmed by Munjya fame director Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik. It also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawl, Faisal Malik and Geeta Agrawal in significant roles.