Thamma Box Office Prediction: Here's How Much Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna's Horror Comedy Is Likely To Earn

Maddock Films' horror comedy universe is back with its new offering, titled Thamma. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, the horror comedy is all set to hit the big screens on October 21, 2025. The buzz around the movie is positive and it is expected to have a strong start on Day 1 as there are no major releases clashing with Thamma. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa is also releasing on the same day, but Ayushmann starrer is having the upper hand. Producer and film business expert Girish Johar has weighed in on Thamma's box office collection prediction for Day 1.