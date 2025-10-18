Thamma Advance Booking Report: Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Earns Over Rs 3 Crore In Pre-Sales

Thamma movie ticket advance booking kick-started today, three days ahead of its release
The pre-sales started with a positive note by collecting over Rs 90 lakh
The horror-comedy stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal, among others
Thamma advance booking update: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to make a comeback after his 2023 film Dream Girl 2. He is the new addition to Maddock Films' horror comedy universe, starring as the lead in the upcoming film Thamma, opposite Rashmika Mandanna. The horror comedy marks Khurrana and Mandanna's first film together. The advance booking for Thamma has opened today, and it is looking to make the best of it at the box office. Ayushmann starrer has no major competitor to lock horns with on October 21. So, it is expected to have a thunderous start and have a solid five-day opening weekend.
Thamma first day advance booking report
Advance bookings for Thamma opened on October 18, three days before it hits the screens on Diwali. The film has managed to sell 32,848 tickets, for over 8000 shows, grossing Rs 93.22 lakh in pre-sales for its opening day, according to Sacnilk. Tickets are sold across 2D, IMAX 2D and 4DX screens. With block seats, the film has raked in Rs 3.72 crore in advance ticket sales. This is quite a good figure in less than 24 hours, and the advance ticket sales are expected to pick up pace as the release date draws nearer.
State-wise, Delhi sold the maximum tickets worth Rs 24.97 lakh, and Rs 86.41 lakh with block seats, followed by Maharashtra with Rs 19.18 lakh (Rs 95.08 lakh with block seats), and Uttar Pradesh with Rs 9.73 lakh (Rs 29.08 lakh block seats).
Thamma is from the universe of Stree, Bhediya and Munjya. It also stars Faisal Malik and Geeta Agrawal. Malaika Arora will be seen in a special dance number. The film is said to have cameo appearances by the other characters of the universe.
The horror comedy has been directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik.