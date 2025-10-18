Thamma Advance Booking Report: Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Earns Over Rs 3 Crore In Pre-Sales

Thamma advance booking update: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to make a comeback after his 2023 film Dream Girl 2. He is the new addition to Maddock Films' horror comedy universe, starring as the lead in the upcoming film Thamma, opposite Rashmika Mandanna. The horror comedy marks Khurrana and Mandanna's first film together. The advance booking for Thamma has opened today, and it is looking to make the best of it at the box office. Ayushmann starrer has no major competitor to lock horns with on October 21. So, it is expected to have a thunderous start and have a solid five-day opening weekend.