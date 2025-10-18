Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan Starrer Rom-Com To Release On Holi 2026

Taking to their social media handles, the makers shared a poster with the film's title and also revealed the full cast. The caption read: "Har pati ki hoti hai, apni ek aflatoon duniya... Jo unko bhale hi satati ho, magar hum sabki badha hasati hai! Introducing the world of #PrajapatiPandey starring #AyushmannKhurrana in #PatiPatniAurWohDo. With #SaraAliKhan, #WamiqaGabbi, and #RakulPreetSingh joining the ride, this #MudassarAziz directorial, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Renu Ravi Chopra, and creatively produced by Juno Chopra, brings laughter, love, and chaos this Holi - 4th March 2026 (sic)."