Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan Starrer Rom-Com To Release On Holi 2026

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's upcoming film is titled Pati Patni Aur Woh Do
The rom-com also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles
The film is all set to hit the screens on March 4, 2026
The sequel to Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019) is on the way. On Saturday, the makers of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do announced the release date of the upcoming romantic comedy. Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh lead the cast of Mudassar Aziz directorial. Pati Patni Aur Woh Do will hit the screens on Holi on March 4, 2026.
For the unversed, the 2019 film was the remake of the 1978 BR Chopra-directed comedy, which starred Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha, and Ranjeeta Kaur.
Taking to their social media handles, the makers shared a poster with the film's title and also revealed the full cast. The caption read: "Har pati ki hoti hai, apni ek aflatoon duniya... Jo unko bhale hi satati ho, magar hum sabki badha hasati hai! Introducing the world of #PrajapatiPandey starring #AyushmannKhurrana in #PatiPatniAurWohDo. With #SaraAliKhan, #WamiqaGabbi, and #RakulPreetSingh joining the ride, this #MudassarAziz directorial, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Renu Ravi Chopra, and creatively produced by Juno Chopra, brings laughter, love, and chaos this Holi - 4th March 2026 (sic)."
2019's Pati Patni Aur Woh starred Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday. The film was a box office success.
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do assault case
In August, during the film's shooting in Prayagraj, a crew member of the film was allegedly assaulted. The incident took place on Thornhill Road in Prayagraj on August 27.
Zoheb Solapurwala, who is the production head of BR Chopra Films, was allegedly attacked by some local residents, following which a complaint was filed by BR Chopra Films' line producer Saurabh Tiwari. Police registered an FIR at the Civil Lines Police Station on August 28. The main accused, identified as Meraj Ali, was arrested.