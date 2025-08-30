Pati Patni Aur Woh 2: Crew Member Assaulted On Set Of Ayushmann-Sara Starrer; Accused Arrested

A crew member of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 was allegedly assaulted during the shoot in Prayagraj. The main accused has been arrested.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pati Patni Aur Woh 2
Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 assault case Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Pati Patni Aur Woh 2's production head was recently assaulted by some local residents of Prayagraj during the film's shoot

  • The film’s shooting started on August 15 and is expected to continue till September 11

  • It stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan

During the shooting of the Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 in Prayagraj, a crew member of the film was allegedly assaulted on Wednesday. A video that has gone viral on social media shows some youths assaulting the person who is the film’s production head, Zoheb Solapurwala. As per a report in PTI, the main accused has been arrested.

The incident took place on Thornhill Road in Prayagraj on August 27, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Abhijeet Kumar said.

What happened on Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 set?

Zoheb Solapurwala, who is the production head of BR Chopra Films, was allegedly attacked by some local residents, following which a complaint was filed by BR Chopra Films' line producer Saurabh Tiwari. Police registered an FIR at the Civil Lines Police Station on August 28. The main accused, identified as Meraj Ali, was arrested.

Thama movie teaser out - YouTube/Maddock Films
Thama Teaser: Ayushmann, Rashmika Starrer Promises An Eternal Love Story With Supernatural Twist

BY Garima Das

As per a report in Hindustan Times, Tiwari, who filed the complaint, said, “The team from Mumbai was shooting on the Civil Lines when someone tried to capture the film on camera. The crew member objected to it and shouted at the person. Two-three people pounced on him and slapped the team member.”

Related Content
Related Content

The FIR was filed under Section 191 (2)115 (2) 352 351 (2) 351(3) and Section 66 of IT act 2008.

The DCP added, “A police team has been given to the shooting team for security. There was a police team on Thursday to regulate traffic, but some boys made videos with their mobiles resulting in the altercation.”

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA), in a statement on X, strongly condemned the attack and demanded immediate action and also stated that the Uttar Pradesh Government "must guarantee strict and foolproof security for all film shootings across the state."

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Pati Patni Aur Woh 2's shooting started on August 15 and is expected to continue till September 11.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Kipling Doriga: PNG Cricketer Charged With Robbery During ICC CWC Challenge League In Jersey

  2. Jersey Blues For India: BCCI Struggles To Find Sponsor Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025, Say Reports

  3. Shubman Gill Faces Crucial Fitness Test Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

  4. Why Roger Binny Stepped Down As BCCI President? Rajeev Shukla Takes Over As Acting Chief - Report

  5. RCB Captain Rajat Patidar Lights Up Duleep Trophy With Explosive 125 Featuring 21 Fours

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Shelton Retires With Should Injury Against Mannarino; Struff Stuns Tiafoe

  2. US Open 2025: Vondrousova Upsets Seventh Seed Paolini; Pegula Seals Hard-Fought Win Over Azarenka

  3. US Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Defeats Jacob Fearnley To Reach Third Round

  4. US Open 2025: 'Shaken' Coco Gauff Overcomes Donna Vekic In Second Round

  5. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Survives Injury Scare To Reach Fourth Round

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  3. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Vs P.K. Wardani Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch Quarter Final Match

  5. BWF World Championships 2025: PV Sindhu Stuns World No 2; Dhruv-Tanisha, Satwik-Chirag Enter QFs

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Modi-Ishiba Summit: Trade, Security, Geopolitics To Lead Agenda

  2. At Azad Maidan, Marathas Gather In 1000s With Hope And Anger Over Reservation Rights

  3. A Textbook Case Of Election Omission

  4. Day In Pics: August 29, 2025

  5. Myth Meets Science? Indian Politicians Make Mythology-Based Science Claims

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  2. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  3. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  4. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  5. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

World News

  1. Modi-Ishiba Summit: Trade, Security, Geopolitics To Lead Agenda

  2. Pakistan's Punjab Floods Kill 22 as Rivers Overflow Into Lahore

  3. Israeli Finance Minister Smotrich Proposes Phased Annexation Of Gaza If Hamas Fails To Surrender

  4. Europe Announces Snapback Sanctions On Iran Amid Nuclear Standoff

  5. US Senator Targets India, China, Brazil, Says Their Russian Oil Purchases Killed Civilians

Latest Stories

  1. Bugonia Trailer: Emma Stone Sports Striking Bald Look In Yorgos Lanthimos' Sci-Fi Dark Comedy

  2. Uttarakhand Cloudburst Wreaks Havoc: Fresh Disasters Strike Chamoli and Rudraprayag Districts

  3. Jairam Ramesh Hits Out At PM Modi For China, Japan Trip; Says He Abandoned Manipur

  4. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Teaser: Varun-Janhvi Starrer Is About 'Four People, Two Heartbreakers And One Wedding'

  5. Europe Announces Snapback Sanctions On Iran Amid Nuclear Standoff

  6. Rain Triggers Disruption on Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line

  7. Param Sundari X Review: Is Janhvi Kapoor-Sidharth Malhotra's Film Worth Watching? Check Out What Netizens Are Saying

  8. PM Modi Arrives In Japan For A Two-Day Visit