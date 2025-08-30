Pati Patni Aur Woh 2: Crew Member Assaulted On Set Of Ayushmann-Sara Starrer; Accused Arrested

Pati Patni Aur Woh 2's production head was recently assaulted by some local residents of Prayagraj during the film's shoot
The film’s shooting started on August 15 and is expected to continue till September 11
It stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan
During the shooting of the Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 in Prayagraj, a crew member of the film was allegedly assaulted on Wednesday. A video that has gone viral on social media shows some youths assaulting the person who is the film’s production head, Zoheb Solapurwala. As per a report in PTI, the main accused has been arrested.
The incident took place on Thornhill Road in Prayagraj on August 27, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Abhijeet Kumar said.
What happened on Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 set?
Zoheb Solapurwala, who is the production head of BR Chopra Films, was allegedly attacked by some local residents, following which a complaint was filed by BR Chopra Films' line producer Saurabh Tiwari. Police registered an FIR at the Civil Lines Police Station on August 28. The main accused, identified as Meraj Ali, was arrested.
As per a report in Hindustan Times, Tiwari, who filed the complaint, said, “The team from Mumbai was shooting on the Civil Lines when someone tried to capture the film on camera. The crew member objected to it and shouted at the person. Two-three people pounced on him and slapped the team member.”
The FIR was filed under Section 191 (2)115 (2) 352 351 (2) 351(3) and Section 66 of IT act 2008.
The DCP added, “A police team has been given to the shooting team for security. There was a police team on Thursday to regulate traffic, but some boys made videos with their mobiles resulting in the altercation.”
The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA), in a statement on X, strongly condemned the attack and demanded immediate action and also stated that the Uttar Pradesh Government "must guarantee strict and foolproof security for all film shootings across the state."
Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Pati Patni Aur Woh 2's shooting started on August 15 and is expected to continue till September 11.