Actor Allu Arjun penned a heartfelt note for Padma Shri late Allu Ramalingaiah's birth anniversary
He shared a picture of his grandfather on social media and paid a tribute to the "man who changed the course of our lives for generations"
Allu Ramalingaiah was a character actor, comedian, and producer of the Telugu film industry
October 1 marks the birth anniversary of Indian character actor, comedian, and producer Padma Shri Allu Ramalingaiah, the grandfather of Allu Arjun. On the special occasion, the Pushpa star remembered his granddad with a heartfelt post on social media.
Allu Arjun shares special post on Allu Ramalingaiah's birth anniversary
Allu Arjun, 43, never misses an occasion to celebrate the biggest moments with his loved ones. His heartfelt wish to his grandfather is a sweet gesture that tells us how much he values his family and its traditions.
Sharing a monochrome picture of Allu Ramalingaiah on his social media handles, the actor wrote, "Remembering my grandfather, Padma Shri #AlluRamalingaiah Garu, on his birth anniversary. 🙏🏽"
He added, "The foundation for our family’s journey in cinema. The man who changed the course of our lives for generations. We carry forward his legacy with humility and gratitude," and concluded the note with, "Forever in our hearts 🤍"
Have a look at the post here.
Recently, Allu Arjun's grandmother Allu Kanakaratnam passed away in Hyderabad. The actor penned an emotional note for his beloved grandmother and thanked everyone for offering condolences to his family.
Sharing a picture of Allu Kanakaratnam on social media, he wrote, "Our beloved grandmother #AlluKanakaratnam garu now rests in her heavenly abode. Her love, wisdom, and presence will be missed every single day. Heartfelt thanks to everyone who came forward to share their affection and condolences. To those far away, your prayers and love were felt just as much. Thank you for your Love. Humbled", and added a folded hands emoji.
On the work front, Allu Arjun will be seen in Atlee's sci-fi film, which also stars Deepika Padukone as the female lead.