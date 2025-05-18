Cricket

IPL 2025 Restarts With Washout; KKR Eliminated, RCB Go On Top

Indian Premier League 2025 could not restart on a good note as the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders was washed out due to heavy rain at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Both sides were forced to share a point each and that means the KKR are now out of the race of play-offs and their hopes of defending title are over. RCB, on the other hand, are now at the top of the standings.

Indian Premier League cricket IPL 2025 KKR vs RCB_1
IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

A digital display announces that the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru is abandoned due to the rain, at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

2/10
Indian Premier League cricket IPL 2025 KKR vs RCB_2
IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

A display reads 'Thank You Armed Forces' referring to the recent military operation by India against Pakistan, as the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru is delayed due to the rain at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

3/10
Indian Premier League cricket IPL 2025 KKR vs RCB_3
IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

A sign displays a portrait of the great India international and Royal Challengers Bengaluru's player Virat Kohli days after he announced his retirement from the test cricket, before the start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

4/10
Indian Premier League cricket IPL 2025 KKR vs RCB_4
IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

Security personnel shelter from the rain under an umbrella shortly before the scheduled start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

5/10
Indian Premier League cricket IPL 2025 KKR vs RCB_5
IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

A digital sign displays match details as It rains heavily shortly before the scheduled start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

6/10
Indian Premier League cricket IPL 2025 KKR vs RCB_6
IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

A fan holds a jersey received from the great India international and Royal Challengers Bengaluru's player Virat Kohli days after he announced his retirement from the test cricket, before the start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

7/10
Indian Premier League cricket IPL 2025 KKR vs RCB_7
IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

Match officials inspect the ground as the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru gets delayed due to the rain at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

8/10
Indian Premier League cricket IPL 2025 KKR vs RCB_8
IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

Displays around the field read 'Thank You Armed Forces' referring to the recent military operation by India against Pakistan, as the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru is delayed due to the rain at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

9/10
Indian Premier League cricket IPL 2025 KKR vs RCB_9
IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

A security person stands under the rain shortly before the scheduled start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

10/10
Indian Premier League cricket IPL 2025 KKR vs RCB_10
IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

The pitch is covered due to rain a couple of hours before the start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Get the Latest Cricket News, Match Results, Schedule, Live Cricket Scores Today, and more at Outlook India.

To follow our special coverage of the Indian Premier League 2025, check IPL 2025 News, IPL Schedule, IPL Points Table, IPL 2025 Stats, Orange Cap, and Purple Cap leaderboards.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SA Vs AUS LIVE Score, WTC Final 2025 Day 3: Starc's Fighting 58 Help Aussies Put Target of 282 Runs
  2. India VS England Test Rivalry History: All You Need To Know
  3. Who Is Sanjay Krishnamurthi? Bengaluru Boy Who Smashes Four Sixes Off Rachin Ravindra's Over In MLC 2025
  4. Finn Allen Breaks Chris Gayle's Sixes Record As MLC 2025 Kicks Off With California Fireworks - WATCH 19 Sixes
  5. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  2. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  3. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
  4. Stuttgart Open 2025 Wrap: Rohan Bopanna Only Indian In Fray; Yuki Bhambri, Sriram Balaji Exit
  5. Queen's Club Championship: Emma Raducanu Overcomes Nerves To Reach Second Round
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  2. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: All Passengers Feared Dead Including Ex- Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani
  3. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Investigation Initiated, Says Civil Aviation Minister; Amit Shah Meets Sole Survivor
  4. ‘Can’t Say About Casualties, But Some Students Are Injured, Says A Student Of BJ Medical College
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Have Happened Because Of Technical And Hydraulic Failure: Experts
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
  5. Elon Musk Says, 'Went Too Far' With Posts About President Donald Trump
World News
  1. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short N’ Sweet' Cover Draws Criticism For Lack Of Originality
  4. LA Protests Enter the Fifth Day as Trump and Newsom Target Each Other
  5. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict
Latest Stories
  1. Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: Bodies Of 6 Victims Handed Over To Kin; DNA Sample Collection Underway For Identification
  2. Are Israel And Iran Heading For War?
  3. Unni Mukundan Recalls Growing Up Near Air India Plane Crash Site In Ahmedabad: My School Friends And I Are In Shock
  4. Air India Plane Crash: Kerala Official Suspended Over Offensive Post On Victim; Minister Terms Remarks 'Disgraceful'
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: The First Responders Were Auto Drivers, Shop Keepers, Slum Dwellers
  6. Ahmedabad Plane Crash : A Reminder of the Deadliest Plane Crashes In The Past
  7. Gujarat Plane Crash: These Buildings Stand Witness To Trauma And Tragedy
  8. Alexander Payne To Receive Honorary Leopard Award At 78th Edition Of Locarno Film Festival