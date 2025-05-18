Cricket

IPL 2025 Restarts With Washout; KKR Eliminated, RCB Go On Top

Indian Premier League 2025 could not restart on a good note as the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders was washed out due to heavy rain at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Both sides were forced to share a point each and that means the KKR are now out of the race of play-offs and their hopes of defending title are over. RCB, on the other hand, are now at the top of the standings.