IPL 2025 Restarts With Washout; KKR Eliminated, RCB Go On Top

A digital display announces that the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru is abandoned due to the rain, at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
A display reads 'Thank You Armed Forces' referring to the recent military operation by India against Pakistan, as the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru is delayed due to the rain at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
A sign displays a portrait of the great India international and Royal Challengers Bengaluru's player Virat Kohli days after he announced his retirement from the test cricket, before the start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Security personnel shelter from the rain under an umbrella shortly before the scheduled start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
A digital sign displays match details as It rains heavily shortly before the scheduled start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
A fan holds a jersey received from the great India international and Royal Challengers Bengaluru's player Virat Kohli days after he announced his retirement from the test cricket, before the start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Match officials inspect the ground as the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru gets delayed due to the rain at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
A security person stands under the rain shortly before the scheduled start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
The pitch is covered due to rain a couple of hours before the start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.